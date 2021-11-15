What’s new in Microsoft Teams: An Ignite roundup

When the United States moved to sanction Huawei and deny it access to American technology, it forced Huawei to pivot away from Google and Android and embrace a next-generation operating system it had been working on quietly for years. The disadvantage to a new OS is that it has no initial developer support; the advantage is that since there is no developer support, the company doesn’t have to worry about backward compatibility and can therefore push the envelope with the technology.

