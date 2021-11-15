What’s new in Microsoft Teams: An Ignite roundup

RingCentral upgrades the entire Microsoft Teams telephony experience with advanced phone capabilities, SMS, Voicemail, Fax, and call-to-web RingCentral, Inc. , a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration and contact center solutions, announced it is bringing a broad and reliable set of phone capabilities to Microsoft Teams. Customers have the option to choose between a direct routing solution or the RingCentral dialer integration for Microsoft Teams, and will have access to SMS, fax, voicemail, and more.
