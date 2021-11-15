ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accused deadly convenience store shooter remains in jail without bail

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGJBw_0cxLwb6Y00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of a shooting at a convenience store that left one man dead is remaining in jail, held without bail.

Javier Jesus Uribe, 22, was in court Monday morning.

Police took Uribe was taken into custody following a standoff with police on Thursday, Nov. 4 about 14 hours after the deadly shooting at the Short Line Express Market at Jones Boulevard and Robindale Road.

According to the arrest report, police were able to quickly identify Uribe as the shooter after receiving a phone call tip from a woman who recognized him from the released surveillance video image and knew where he lived.

Uribe’s father also confirmed his identity and told police his son had a “Glock handgun and drank heavily,” the report said.

There was a clerk and two customers in the convenience store when Uribe walked in wearing a tactical bulletproof type vest, armed with a handgun, and began shooting, according to the report. One customer ducked and ran out of an emergency exit.

The clerk and a customer, who had heard shots fired in the parking lot before Uribe entered the store, ran and hid in a freezer. That customer was the girlfriend of shooting victim Curtis Abraham, who was shot in the parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGe6l_0cxLwb6Y00
Friends identified Curtis Abraham as the shooting victim. (KLAS-TV)

Abraham, 35, was sitting in the passenger seat of his girlfriend’s car waiting for her when Uribe approached the car and shot him, the report said. He later died at the hospital.

The report said Uribe stole a bottle of wine and an 18-pack of beer before he left the store.

Following his arrest, Uribe denied being involved in the shooting and stated police had misidentified him as Asian during an earlier news conference. According to the report, Uribe had shaved his head after the shooting to change his appearance.

During a search of Uribe’s father’s home, where Uribe lives, the report said police found Uribe’s hair clippings, a tactical vest and gun belt that matched the ones in the surveillance video, and two Glock handguns.

Uribe is facing the following charges:

  • Murder with use of a deadly weapon
  • Discharging a gun into an occupied structure/vehicle
  • Burglary with possession of a gun
  • Attempted murder (3 counts)
  • Robbery with use of a deadly weapon
  • Discharging a gun where persons might be endangered

Uribe’s next court date is scheduled for January 11, 2022.

