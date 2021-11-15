ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Importance of Lending and Borrowing in DeFI

Cover picture for the articleDeFi lending is an unprecedented financial mechanism, one which allows users to lend their crypto holdings to other users or protocols, in exchange for passive yield. It is actually mindblowing in its simplicity and it’s the blockchain that makes such an effective use of a user’s crypto coins which are just...

investing.com

Inflation And What It Means For Investing

Inflation and what it means for investing is one of the biggest issues I have been hearing about recently. The topic can generate quite a bit of anxiety. But before we start to worry, let’s take some time to understand what actually happens when inflation hits the economy. Then we can panic — or not.
drgnews.com

Ag Lenders Expect Borrowers to be Profitable This Year

The American Bankers Association and the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation released their most recent survey of agricultural lenders. The good news is that the lenders expect 80 percent of their borrowers to show a profit in 2021. Looking ahead to next year, the lenders expect that 70 percent of their...
HackerNoon

Borrow Without a Lender: a Decentralized Guaranteed Income System

The system I propose utilises a [Guaranteed Income (GI) to ease repayments and loan amount calculation. It would actually be easier for an algorithm to do this as we wouldn’t have to worry about privacy issues involved in sharing our private finance information with the bank. Borrowing algorithm works on a tier basis with reference to the money going into the customers Guaranteed Income account. The borrower is limited to a percentage of the max borrowing amount and term. The maximum term is the lessor of 30 years or the age of the person.
Tech Times

A Guide for Safe Bitcoin Lending

When trading or investing in Bitcoin, some people opt to hold onto their virtual asset until its price is right to sell. And this is a good strategy for somebody that's doesn't want to take more risks. However, a Bitcoin trader can earn more from their asset while waiting for the price to increase. Bitcoin lending provides an excellent way to make more money from your crypto holding. Although this activity comes with some risks, it can generate a passive income.
bitcoinmarketjournal.com

Best Crypto Lending Rates, on Top DeFi and CeFi Platforms

James owns ten bitcoin on which he’d like to earn a steady passive income. James may decide to deposit his bitcoin on a crypto lending platform. But he still has some decisions to make. Should he opt for a CeFi (Centralized Finance) or a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) platform? Is he going to get the best interest rates on bitcoin?
sflcn.com

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Lending Industry

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent recession, households, businesses, and entire nations struggled to determine where to find capital. A massive shock wave hit the public, and sustaining regular operations often seemed bleak. As a result, the United States saw GDP fall 32.9% in Q2 of 2020.
Mount Vernon News

Borrow Smart

Borrow Smart. Contact the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions’ Office of Consumer Affairs BEFORE you refinance your home or obtain a loan. BEWARE of requests for any large advance payment of fees or insurance. Call the Office of Consumer Affairs toll free at 1-866-278-0003 to learn if the mortgage broker or lender is properly licensed. This notice is a public service announcement of The Mount Vernon News.
Housing Wire

More borrowers are getting forbearance modifications

Forbearance predictably declined across the board last week as exits accelerated, but more borrowers are going into plan modifications because they are still struggling to recover their pre-pandemic income. The total number of loans in forbearance decreased by nine basis points to 2.06% as of Oct. 31, according to the...
CoinTelegraph

Dutch multinational ING considers entering DeFi lending industry

In a presentation made during the Singapore Fintech Festival, Annerie Vreugdenhil, chief innovation officer of ING, announced the firm is working on a trial of its decentralized finance, or DeFi, peer-to-peer lending protocol with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets. Vreugdenhil said the following in regards to the development, as reported by Ledger Insights:
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

SimpleNexus Optimizes Platform For Spanish-Speaking Borrowers

SimpleNexus released its Nexus Bilingual feature that gives consumers the option to complete Spanish-language loan inquiries through its platform. While not a full loan application, SimpleNexus' Nexus Bilingual makes kickstarting the loan process more accessible to prospective homebuyers by providing them with a Spanish-language purchase or refinance loan inquiry form option.
cryptopotato.com

Financial Services Giant ING Is Working On A Defi Lending Project

ING – the Dutch multinational banking corporation – has begun collaborating with the Netherlands’ financial authority on utilizing decentralized finance. Annerie Vreugdenhil – ING’s Chief Innovation Officer – said as much at the Singapore Fintech Festival earlier today. Speaking in a panel discussion, the CIO complimented Singapore’s welcoming regulatory environment. As reported last week, the Monetary Authority of Singapore has no plans on banning Bitcoin. Furthermore, the leader of Singapore’s central bank has shown openness to stablecoin innovation.
investing.com

Cion Investment Corp (CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefer to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invest in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.
Credit Union Times

Improving Borrower Communication as Forbearance Ends

In-house mortgage loan servicing is an important revenue source for credit unions and an excellent way to provide the exceptional member service required to earn loyalty. Mortgage servicers must comply with changing regulatory requirements while meeting members’ needs. Mortgage servicing software and web applications help credit union servicers meet forbearance-related servicing requirements.
ShareCast

UK borrowing exceeds forecasts as interest costs rise

The UK government borrowed more than expected in October as increased interest payments outweighed higher tax receipts, official figures showed. Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was £18.8bn - the second-highest October reading on record. Borrowing was £0.2bn less than October 2020's record and £7.2bn more than a year earlier.
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Borrower Creativity Helping to Holding Delinquencies Down

Mortgage performance continues to improve and CoreLogic says "households have found creative ways to cut back on spending to prioritize mortgage payments. In a recent CoreLogic survey, over 30 percent of respondents said they would cut back on both entertainment and travel to focus on repaying outstanding debt." The national...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

New Student Loan Changes Create Barriers for Borrowers

Advocates are sounding the alarm on another potential financial cliff approaching in the New Year: the student loan debt crisis, now up to $1.7 trillion since the government program began in 1958. Many borrowers were temporarily relieved of repayments during the pandemic, but they are set to resume on February...
themreport.com

Looking Deeper Into Discriminatory Lending Patterns

The CFPB finalized changes to the HMDA regulations in 2015, expanding the types of data reported by lenders to monitor fair lending compliance. The 2015 rule also improved the HMDA reporting process by aligning requirements with industry data standards, enhancing tech interface, and easing requirements for some small banks and credit unions.
