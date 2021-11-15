ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, SC

Funeral arrangements announced for Sen. Hugh Leatherman

By Kaitlyn Luna
 4 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Arrangements have been announced for Sen. Hugh Leatherman’s Funeral.

The funeral is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center.

Leatherman died earlyNovember 12, according to the South Carolina Republican Party. South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, he died at the age of 90.

The family will host a reception immediately after the funeral on the grounds of the FMU Performing Arts Center for those wishing to speak to the family and celebrate Sen. Leatherman’s life.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to arrive early as seating and parking will be limited. A formal obituary and further details will be released later in the week.

