California State

Most of the people abandoning California are heading to this state

By Stacker
 4 days ago

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in California are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from California in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Iowa

– Moved from California to Iowa in 2019: 5,819
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Iowa to California in 2019: 1,956
— #11 most common destination from Iowa

Pixabay

#29. New Mexico

– Moved from California to New Mexico in 2019: 5,915
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Mexico to California in 2019: 3,418
— #6 most common destination from New Mexico

Canva

#28. Minnesota

– Moved from California to Minnesota in 2019: 6,232
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Minnesota to California in 2019: 8,951
— #3 most common destination from Minnesota

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wisconsin

– Moved from California to Wisconsin in 2019: 6,886
— 1.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to California in 2019: 4,811
— #5 most common destination from Wisconsin

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Indiana

– Moved from California to Indiana in 2019: 7,255
— 1.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Indiana to California in 2019: 4,923
— #10 most common destination from Indiana

Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Oklahoma

– Moved from California to Oklahoma in 2019: 7,408
— 1.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oklahoma to California in 2019: 3,747
— #7 most common destination from Oklahoma

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#24. South Carolina

– Moved from California to South Carolina in 2019: 7,785
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Carolina to California in 2019: 5,803
— #6 most common destination from South Carolina

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#23. Missouri

– Moved from California to Missouri in 2019: 7,970
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Missouri to California in 2019: 7,638
— #5 most common destination from Missouri

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#22. Michigan

– Moved from California to Michigan in 2019: 8,672
— 1.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to California in 2019: 6,406
— #8 most common destination from Michigan

Bob Jagendorf // Wikicommons

#21. New Jersey

– Moved from California to New Jersey in 2019: 9,155
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Jersey to California in 2019: 10,812
— #5 most common destination from New Jersey

Famartin // Wikicommons

#20. Maryland

– Moved from California to Maryland in 2019: 10,092
— 1.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Maryland to California in 2019: 11,775
— #6 most common destination from Maryland

Canva

#19. Hawaii

– Moved from California to Hawaii in 2019: 10,954
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Hawaii to California in 2019: 11,985
— #1 most common destination from Hawaii

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. Massachusetts

– Moved from California to Massachusetts in 2019: 11,430
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Massachusetts to California in 2019: 16,158
— #4 most common destination from Massachusetts

Imilious // Wikicommons

#17. Tennessee

– Moved from California to Tennessee in 2019: 11,874
— 1.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to California in 2019: 5,863
— #8 most common destination from Tennessee

Canva

#16. Ohio

– Moved from California to Ohio in 2019: 12,277
— 1.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to California in 2019: 9,098
— #7 most common destination from Ohio

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#15. Pennsylvania

– Moved from California to Pennsylvania in 2019: 13,048
— 2.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Pennsylvania to California in 2019: 12,578
— #7 most common destination from Pennsylvania

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#14. Illinois

– Moved from California to Illinois in 2019: 14,692
— 2.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Illinois to California in 2019: 24,085
— #3 most common destination from Illinois

Canva

#13. Georgia

– Moved from California to Georgia in 2019: 15,437
— 2.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Georgia to California in 2019: 14,496
— #5 most common destination from Georgia

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#12. Virginia

– Moved from California to Virginia in 2019: 16,994
— 2.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to California in 2019: 24,506
— #3 most common destination from Virginia

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#11. Idaho

– Moved from California to Idaho in 2019: 17,722
— 2.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Idaho to California in 2019: 4,372
— #4 most common destination from Idaho

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Utah

– Moved from California to Utah in 2019: 17,821
— 2.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Utah to California in 2019: 8,504
— #3 most common destination from Utah

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#9. North Carolina

– Moved from California to North Carolina in 2019: 18,023
— 2.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to California in 2019: 13,863
— #6 most common destination from North Carolina

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#8. New York

– Moved from California to New York in 2019: 24,332
— 3.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to California in 2019: 37,567
— #4 most common destination from New York

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Florida

– Moved from California to Florida in 2019: 28,628
— 4.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to California in 2019: 22,692
— #4 most common destination from Florida

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#6. Colorado

– Moved from California to Colorado in 2019: 29,350
— 4.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to California in 2019: 15,085
— #2 most common destination from Colorado

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#5. Oregon

– Moved from California to Oregon in 2019: 37,927
— 5.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oregon to California in 2019: 17,265
— #2 most common destination from Oregon

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#4. Washington

– Moved from California to Washington in 2019: 46,791
— 7.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to California in 2019: 31,882
— #1 most common destination from Washington

randy andy // Shutterstock

#3. Nevada

– Moved from California to Nevada in 2019: 47,322
— 7.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nevada to California in 2019: 26,433
— #1 most common destination from Nevada

DPPed// Wikimedia

#2. Arizona

– Moved from California to Arizona in 2019: 59,713
— 9.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to California in 2019: 28,226
— #1 most common destination from Arizona

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Texas

– Moved from California to Texas in 2019: 82,235
— 12.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to California in 2019: 37,063
— #1 most common destination from Texas

