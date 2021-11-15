Wallingford Police: Suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of TVs from BJ’s

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people stole thousands of dollars worth of televisions from BJ’s in Wallingford and assaulted a store employee, police said.

Officers responded to the BJ’s at 1046 North Colony Rd. around 8:25 p.m. on Oct. 18 after someone reported two males and one female were stealing TVs from the store and loading them into the back of a tan minivan and a tan-colored Chevrolet Suburban, police said.

The suspects were gone before police arrived.

Three people stole thousands of dollars worth of televisions from BJ’s in Wallingford and assaulted a store employee on Oct. 18, 2101, police said. (Photo: Wallingford Police)

During the theft, police said a store employee was assaulted when he tried to get back one of the TVs as it was being stolen. A suspect hit his hand to break his grip, according to police.

Police said the suspects stole two 75-inch Samsung 4K LED Smart TVs and one 75-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV. Their estimated combined value is $3,269.97.

Wallingford Police said their detectives are working with several other law enforcement agencies.



