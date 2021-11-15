ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

Wallingford Police: Suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of TVs from BJ’s

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people stole thousands of dollars worth of televisions from BJ’s in Wallingford and assaulted a store employee, police said.

Officers responded to the BJ’s at 1046 North Colony Rd. around 8:25 p.m. on Oct. 18 after someone reported two males and one female were stealing TVs from the store and loading them into the back of a tan minivan and a tan-colored Chevrolet Suburban, police said.

The suspects were gone before police arrived.

Three people stole thousands of dollars worth of televisions from BJ’s in Wallingford and assaulted a store employee on Oct. 18, 2101, police said. (Photo: Wallingford Police)

During the theft, police said a store employee was assaulted when he tried to get back one of the TVs as it was being stolen. A suspect hit his hand to break his grip, according to police.

Police said the suspects stole two 75-inch Samsung 4K LED Smart TVs and one 75-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV. Their estimated combined value is $3,269.97.

Wallingford Police said their detectives are working with several other law enforcement agencies.

Three people stole thousands of dollars worth of televisions from BJ's in Wallingford and assaulted a store employee on Oct. 18, 2101, police said. (Photo: Wallingford Police)

WTNH

2 arrested for car break-ins in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested two men accused of breaking into cars in Wallingford. Wallingford Police arrested Gary Gibson, 22, of New Haven and Justin Miller of West Haven, also 22, Tuesday. Officers responded to Parker Place Apartments on Parker Street for a report of two people trying to open car doors in the […]
