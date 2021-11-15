ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel Gibson confirms he’ll direct ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

By Ella Kemp
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMel Gibson has confirmed he’s set to direct Lethal Weapon 5. The actor, who has starred in the franchise as Martin Riggs opposite Danny Glover as Roger Murtaugh since 1987, will be following in the footsteps of the late Richard Donner. Gibson confirmed...

www.nme.com

Comments / 2

justjaredjr.com

David Henrie To Direct Mel Gibson In New Movie 'Boys of Summer'!

Huge news for David Henrie and his next directorial feature Boys of Summer!. It was just announced that Mel Gibson has signed on to star in the movie, along with Mason Thames, THR reveals. David also shared the news of Mel‘s casting on Instagram. “So incredibly excited and humbled to...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Following Richard Donner's Passing, Lethal Weapon 5 Has Lined Up A Familiar Face To Direct

On July 5, 2021, director Richard Donner passed away, leaving behind a body of work stretching back to the late 1950s. With his death came a cloud of uncertainty concerning Lethal Weapon 5, as Donner had intended to direct what’s expected to be the final outing of Mel Gibson’s Martin Riggs and Danny Glover’s Roger Murtaugh. Well, evidently Gibson himself is being lined up to inherit the directorial reins on this long-gestating project.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Lethal Weapon 5 Is Expected to Go Straight to Streaming on HBO Max

Lethal Weapon 5 is likely to go straight to streaming rather than a traditional theatrical release, recent reports on the action sequel have claimed. Following the announcement that Mel Gibson will both direct and star in Lethal Weapon 5, reports have stated that the highly anticipated sequel will "be developed for HBO Max as the service continues to build up its slate of feature films that would premiere on the streamer."
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Gladiator 2' Script Is Finished, Confirms Ridley Scott

A Gladiator sequel was officially greenlit by Paramount in November 2018, and director Ridley Scott has now confirmed the script for the film is written. While Scott has kept himself quite busy as of recent, with two major releases this year in The Last Duel and House of Gucci, he will still tackle the continuing story of Gladiator. Peter Craig (The Town, The Batman) has written the sequel, which is expected to follow Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the 2000 film.
MOVIES
Mel Gibson
Danny Glover
Richard Donner
