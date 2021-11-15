Mel Gibson confirms he’ll direct ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

The Fast and Furious movies are all about family, but of its two biggest stars, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel, have been estranged for years with a history of beef and back and forths. Recently in an interview, The Rock addressed his feud with Vin Diesel and the day that caused a firestorm between the two, shedding some light on his side of the events that have caused him not to return to work on the main Fast movies. The pair are both massive stars with egos, and after all these years, it hasn't fully been squashed. As a result, their co-stars are left in the middle of it. Fast and Furious star Ludacris gave an honest response when asked about Diesel and The Rock’s differences.

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO