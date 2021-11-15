ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Memoir explores how racism and violence impacted 'Three Girls from Bronzeville'

bpr.org
 4 days ago

Journalist Dawn Turner revisits her own past, and...

www.bpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Nonprofit explores young Black girls' experiences with police violence

A stunning new investigation reveals a striking number of young Black girls experience police violence. Nonprofit organization The Marshall Project dug into six major police departments across the nation, finding nearly 4,000 children experienced police violence from 2015 through 2020 and almost 800 of those children were Black girls. Weihua Li, a data reporter at The Marshall Project, joins CBSN AM to break down their reporting.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

How the US can fight the crisis of violence against Indigenous women and girls

The United States has yet to deal adequately with the crisis of the vast numbers of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in our country. But next week, for the first time since 2016, the White House Tribal Nations Summit will be held, providing tribal leaders an opportunity to address how to fight the epidemic of abuse against Native American women and girls with President Joe Biden and members of his administration.
SOCIETY
Daily Beast

Black Girl Dies by Suicide in Utah School District Rife With Racism

A 10-year-old Black girl who was a student in a Utah school district that had been the subject of a federal racism investigation hanged herself over the weekend, leaving her family distraught over what they say were unanswered calls to address bullying. The girl’s mom, Brittany Tichenor, said she had...
UTAH STATE
buffalorising.com

Unburied Truth: The History, Trauma & Aftermath of the Native American Residential School Policy

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you should be aware of the travesties of Native American “residential schools” that were put in place to strip indigenous people of their heritage, while assimilating them into modern day society. The schools were literally founded to “break” the spirits of the children that attended them. Some of those children were so broken, that they never made it back home – years later they were found buried on the grounds of the schools, in what has become a horrific wakeup call pertaining to the past and current living conditions of a proud people that were driven from their homelands and largely bypassed and forgotten.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronzeville#Racism#Prison
digitalspy.com

EastEnders explores racism and religious hatred as Aaron's motives are revealed

EastEnders spoilers follow. Note: This article contains discussion of hate crime that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders is exploring the issues of racism and religious hatred in a new storyline, with Aaron Monroe's true motives being exposed in tonight's episode (November 16). Viewers have already seen Aaron (Charlie Wernham)...
RELIGION
101 WIXX

Collision course: Nigerian movie explores impact of police brutality

LAGOS (Reuters) – A new movie exploring the impact of rogue law enforcement officers on Nigerian society and inspired by last year’s anti-police brutality protests was premiered at one of Africa’s foremost film festivals in Lagos. Nigerians last year took to the streets to demand an end to what demonstrators...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti's Sister Details Severe Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Well-Known Ex

It came as a shock last year when it was revealed that Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, was involved in a violent relationship. It was during the 32-year-old's birthday post in 2020 that she revealed her battered face. Her teeth were knocked out, there was blood coming from her nose, she had a black eye, and she included video clips of her reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Lawsuit: School System Excluded White Students From Events, Banned ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Phrase

WELLESLEY, Mass. (CBS Boston) – A non-profit group representing three Massachusetts families has filed a federal lawsuit against Wellesley Public Schools claiming the district violated the constitutional rights of their students. According to the suit, Wellesley held racially segregated events for students where certain students were invited but white students were specifically excluded.
WELLESLEY, MA
Cook County Record

Teacher seeks to keep up lawsuit claiming Evanston elementary schools are racially hostile to white people

From left: Attorneys Nicki Bazer and Kimberly Hermann | Franczek P.C.; Southeastern Legal Foundation. A Chicago federal judge has indicated he may soon decide whether a white Evanston middle school teacher can continue to press her claims in court that the Evanston/Skokie elementary school district’s “anti-racism” curriculum, programs and policies have created a hostile work environment rife with anti-white racial discrimination.
EVANSTON, IL
thesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: Larry Davis Shoots 6 Corrupt NYPD Officers And Escapes 35 Years Ago

Some say he was 50 Cent before 50 Cent. Some called him “the Robin Hood of The Ghetto”, while the establishment dubbed him “the crack city terminator.” In the hood, his solution is considered the only possible answer to a continuous epidemic of police brutality. Some of your favorite rappers from French Montana to Lloyd Banks to Jay-Z have name-dropped him on their tracks and BET felt he was so important to American culture that their American Gangster series had to open with him, but only an educated few know why the name Larry Davis continues to ring bells more than three decades after that fateful night in November of ’86.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy