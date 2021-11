NEW ORLEANS — Two men were shot and another robbed in three separate crimes over the weekend in New Orleans, according to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune. The article states that on Saturday at about 12:08 p.m., a 51-year-old man was washing his car in the 3400 block of Loyola Avenue in the West Lake Forest area when he was shot.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO