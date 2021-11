Please turn in your Bible to Matthew 5:43-48. The Lord Jesus Christ is setting forth the righteousness of His kingdom. He is setting forth the kind of life that His disciples are going to live. He is setting forth the standard of the kingdom. The Lord Jesus is not teaching us how we can work our way to heaven. He is teaching us how people live once heaven has been implanted in their hearts, as they have trusted, as they have rested on Him alone for their salvation. We see three things in this passage. First, we must not illegitimately limit the extent of our neighbor-love. Second, we must willingly embrace our obligation to love our enemies. And third, we must be imitators of our heavenly Father in our life of love.

