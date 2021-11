STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon PATH riders commuting between New York and New Jersey will be able to tap their way onto the train. On Monday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that the PATH commuter rail system that connects the two states will implement a new contactless fare payment system similar to the OMNY system that was recently installed throughout the MTA network.

