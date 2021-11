One Little Step For E-Cores, One Big Step For P-Cores. Intel has learned new dance steps and are showing them off today with three members of the all new Alder Lake family, the Core i9-12900K, i7-12700K and i5-12600K. They are very different beasts from the chips we have become accustomed to, and whether Intel 7 is actually just another + to the long string of their 10nm process or something new doesn’t really matter; it is the new big.LITTLE like design of the Performance cores and Efficient cores which make the difference.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO