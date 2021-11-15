Kelly Oubre Jr. somehow got ejected for mildly complaining about a missed call

We’ve seen some soft ejections in the NBA over the years. Last season, J.J. Redick was tossed because a ref didn’t like how he passed the ball back to him. As weird as that ejection was, you probably won’t see a quicker double-technical all season than what sent Kelly Oubre Jr. to the locker room on Sunday night.

He was ejected for doing a gesture that you see pretty often in NBA games.

During the fourth quarter of the Hornets’ game against the Warriors, Oubre finished off a layup at the rim and turned to the ref to ask for a foul call. He signaled that he was shoved on the play, which, again, was pretty mild in terms of complaints directed at refs.

Yet, Oubre would get ejected in a matter of seconds.

While the Warriors broadcast framed the gesture as an act towards the official, Oubre was pretty clearly motioning that he felt he was shoved on the play. You see players ask for fouls like that all the time without getting T’d up.

But crew chief David Guthrie evidently saw Oubre’s complaints as two separate acts that deserved separate technicals.

Via Yahoo Sports:

“It was two separate unsportsmanlike acts,” crew chief David Guthrie said after the game. “The first technical foul was for an overt unsportsmanlike action indicating resentment to a no call. The second technical was for an unsportsmanlike wave off directed towards the official.”

So soft.

Fans also thought the ejection was ridiculous.

The Hornets would still go on to win, 106-102.