Blake Lively makes directorial debut with Taylor Swift’s new music video: Watch here

Blake Lively can add director to her resume! The Gossip Girl alum made her directorial debut directing the music video for Taylor Swift ’s newly released track “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) [feat. Chris Stapleton].” “The reddest video EVER is out now. Directed by @blakelively who SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake,” Taylor captioned a clip from the video on Monday.

The over six-minute music video stars actor Miles Teller as a groom, who is haunted by Taylor at his wedding to another woman.

Proud husband Ryan Reynolds celebrated his wife’s directorial debut posting screenshots from the video on his Instagram Story. “I’m so proud and unspeakably happy right now,” the Deadpool star penned.

Taylor surprised Swifties on Sunday when she announced that she would be releasing a music video directed by her friend Blake. “SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET 🚨 I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell,” Taylor wrote alongside a teaser.

The Grammy winner also posted on Sunday behind-the-scenes footage of Blake in action, directing on the set of the “I Bet You Think About Me” video. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress shared the TikTok on her respective Instagram Story along with a gif of a baby dancing, writing “me in the womb getting ready for this moment.”

Taylor had the support of Blake and Ryan as she appeared on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest this past weekend. Back in August, the Free Guy actor spoke about the pop star referencing his and Blake’s daughters, James, Inez and Betty in her song “betty.” “I mean the names are of our kids, but we trust her implicitly and she‘s very sensitive to any of that stuff,” he said. “And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names.”

“We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing. We still do,” Ryan added. “You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking ‘I can’t believe that happened.’”