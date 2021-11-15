ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Blake Lively makes directorial debut with Taylor Swift’s new music video: Watch here

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

Blake Lively can add director to her resume! The Gossip Girl alum made her directorial debut directing the music video for Taylor Swift ’s newly released track “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) [feat. Chris Stapleton].” “The reddest video EVER is out now. Directed by @blakelively who SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake,” Taylor captioned a clip from the video on Monday.

RELATED:

Will Ferrell talks about ‘wife’ Blake Lively after taking Ryan Reynolds’ late night slot

The over six-minute music video stars actor Miles Teller as a groom, who is haunted by Taylor at his wedding to another woman.

Proud husband Ryan Reynolds celebrated his wife’s directorial debut posting screenshots from the video on his Instagram Story. “I’m so proud and unspeakably happy right now,” the Deadpool star penned.

Taylor surprised Swifties on Sunday when she announced that she would be releasing a music video directed by her friend Blake. “SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET 🚨 I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell,” Taylor wrote alongside a teaser.

@taylorswift

NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET 🚨 #redtaylorsversion #swifttok

♬ ladies and gentlemen whats new - xxtristanxo

The Grammy winner also posted on Sunday behind-the-scenes footage of Blake in action, directing on the set of the “I Bet You Think About Me” video. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress shared the TikTok on her respective Instagram Story along with a gif of a baby dancing, writing “me in the womb getting ready for this moment.”

Taylor had the support of Blake and Ryan as she appeared on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest this past weekend. Back in August, the Free Guy actor spoke about the pop star referencing his and Blake’s daughters, James, Inez and Betty in her song “betty.” “I mean the names are of our kids, but we trust her implicitly and she‘s very sensitive to any of that stuff,” he said. “And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names.”

“We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing. We still do,” Ryan added. “You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking ‘I can’t believe that happened.’”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
James
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Miles Teller
Variety

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ in Inducting Carole King Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift officially kicked off the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities with a tribute to Carole King, singing a show-opening cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Speaking about King’s blockbuster “Tapestry” album, released 50 years ago, Swift said, “It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers.” Taylor Swift starting off the show to induct Carole King. pic.twitter.com/lOGefhnIGP — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021 King thanked Taylor for carrying the torch for songwriters and called her “my professional granddaughter...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Ladies And Gentlemen#Blakelively#Ferrell#Instagram Story#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Miles Teller Addresses Vaccination Status After Being Confronted By Mad Fans Over Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s New Video

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Miles Teller is one of the many stars who has remained busy. The actor is currently in production on The Offer, a miniseries that centers on the making of the 1972 cinema staple The Godfather. Not only that, but he also just appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for her recently released single “I Bet You Think About Me,” which was directed by Blake Lively. However, Teller’s appearance came under scrutiny from fans, as they accused him of being an anti-vaxxer, partly due to his reported actions on the set of the upcoming streaming series. With this, the actor has now addressed his vaccination status.
NFL
Fatherly

Watch ‘Man Park’ and the 4 Best Sketches From Jonathan Majors’ ‘SNL’ Episode

You may know him as Kang — or He Who Remains — from Loki, but Jonathan Majors’ hosting stint on Saturday Night Live proved he’s much more multi-talented than the multi-dimensional baddie he plays for Marvel. (Though he did remind us that he’s totally showing up in the movie: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.) This episode of SNL was also somewhat eclipsed by the news of Taylor Swift performing a song for 10 minutes in front of a music video, which is actually a release of a song she wrote nearly 10 years ago, and it’s apparently about a breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal that occurred a very long time ago. If you’re interested in all of that, the rest of the internet is waiting for you! (We LOVED Taylor’s Dad Rock quarantine phase, FWIW.)
TV & VIDEOS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy