Data on how often police fatally shoot people in America is generally compiled most extensively by outside watchdogs and may miss some incidents. Data on how often police simply wound someone is far more spotty. Here, criminologists John Shjarback of Rowan University and Justin Nix of the University of Nebraska at Omaha dig into nonfatal police shootings in four states and find racial disparities among those wounded. They extrapolate that hundreds of these shootings go uncounted, and unanalyzed, nationwide every year.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO