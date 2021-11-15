ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ hopes to build on ‘Squid Game’ success with first South Korean series

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Netflix’s breakout South Korean hit “Squid Game,” Apple this month premiered its first Korean-language original series, “Dr. Brain,” to coincide with the launch of its Apple TV+ streaming service in South Korea. “Dr. Brain,” a new six-episode Korean-language Apple Original series directed and executive produced by visionary filmmaker...

The success of Netflix’s “Squid Game”

Who would have expected a series called “Squid Game” to have broken the records it did? In the six weeks since its release on Sept. 17, “Squid Game” has become the most popular series on Netflix with 111 million accounts having watched the series. Even “Bridgerton”, the former highest performing series, had only garnered 82 million accounts in its first 28 days of release.
Apple TV+'s First Korean Series 'Dr. Brain' Is Mind-Melting Horror Hit

Over the years, pop culture has skewed our perception of how the human brain works. The myth that we only use 10% of our brain capacity at any one time inspired two separate blockbusters (and one short-lived spinoff series), while very real memory techniques are often depicted in ways that are beyond parody. Can anybody keep a straight face while watching the infamously cringe mind palace sequence from Sherlock? If you’re looking to AppleTV+’s first Korean language series, the aptly titled Dr. Brain, to offer a corrective to this, then you’ve come to the wrong place. Luckily, the six-part season, courtesy of director Kim Jee-Woon (the man behind cult favorites I Saw the Devil and A Tale of Two Sisters) is mind expanding in other ways, increasingly bending the conventions of a crime thriller to offer an imaginative new take on what would otherwise be a textbook murder mystery.
The Labor Strike Flashback In Squid Game Is Based On A Real Tragic Event In Korean History

Netflix's dystopian drama "Squid Game" is horrifying enough, but when you discover that its plot is rooted in history, it makes it considerably scarier. The South Korean language series follows 456 cash-strapped individuals who are selected to participate in a series of deadly games in a bid to escape severe debts. These games (adapted from real-life games played by South Korean citizens during their childhood) appear to be easy enough at first glance, but their true nature is revealed to the contestants when they realize that there is no elimination. There is only death.
Long before 'Squid Game,' South Korea filmmakers elevated the underdog

TOKYO - To fully understand South Korea's megahit "Squid Game," a good place to start is summer 1987. In the aftermath of mass pro-democracy protests, a group of fledgling filmmakers in Seoul published a manifesto denouncing censorship under 26 years of military-directed rule that had muzzled their creativity. "Making movies...
TV Piracy Increased 30% This Year With Help From “Squid Game”

TV piracy is on the rise. New data shared by tracking company MUSO shows that the number of visits to TV piracy sites has increased by 30% compared to last year. While copyright holders are working hard to address the problem, subscription fatigue and hit shows such as Squid Game continue to push demand higher.
Squid Game Season 2 Confirmed By Series Creator

Nearly two months after the Netflix surprise megahit dropped into our lives, "Squid Game" is gearing up for round two! The universe must've sensed that we're all nostalgic for marble games because at long last, someone cornered series creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk to pop the big question: will "Squid Game ” return for a season 2? If you binged through the entire season (which the numbers say you did), then you'll probably like his response. Dong-hyuk told the Associated Press:
‘Squid Game’: Students engrossed in Korean dystopian thriller

Heated discussions and enthusiastic chatter have erupted amongst students with the release of Netflix’s new, sensational series: “Squid Game.”. In this thriller-drama from South Korea, debt-ridden contestants are given the chance to win an enormous cash prize of ₩45.6 billion if they win six childhood-inspired games. However, if they lose, they are killed. Creeping between the innocence of the games and their violent consequences, “Squid Game” has quickly become Netflix’s biggest series launch with 111 million viewers less than a month after its release. Students have been obsessing over the show for multiple reasons.
'Squid Game' director predicts second season of megahit TV show

LOS ANGELES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The director of "Squid Game," the dystopic South Korean TV series on Netflix (NFLX.O), expressed confidence that the wildly popular show will return for a second season. "We are in the talks for Season Two," writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in an interview on Monday....
This gruesome new series is the next Squid Game

Let the games recommence! Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed this week that he (and lead actor Lee Jung-jae) will be returning for a second series of the hit survival drama, with the follow-up officially now in the pre-production stage. If you’re one of the few to have missed the...
Stars talk final season of Apple TV+ series 'Dickinson'

'Dickenson' stars talk final season of Apple TV series. The life and words of poet Emily Dickinson vividly come to life in the Apple TV+ series "Dickinson," which returned for a third season on Nov. 5th. The season’s first three episodes — all dropping on the same day — find...
New Netflix Animated Series Dethrones You & Squid Game as Top TV Show

Netflix's Top 10 has had a major shake-up occur on the platform over the weekend as the new season of the streamer's hit animated series Big Mouth has rocketed to the #1 position in the United States. With the latest batch of episodes of Big Mouth taking the top spot it results in the two most popular shows on Netflix for the past month falling down the list as You is now sitting at #2 and the international hit Squid Game tumbled to #3. Since the Korean original drama premiered it quickly became the most popular Netflix original series in the history of the streaming service.
‘Squid Game’ Turned a Korean Childhood Snack Into an Overnight Hit at NYC Restaurants

Less than a month after Squid Game topped Netflix’s global charts with 111 million viewers, the dalgona candy featured on the show continues to have its moment in New York City restaurants. The retro Korean children’s street snack, which is made from sugar and baking soda, is popping up everywhere in various reincarnations: as a latte topping, ice cream flavor, doughnut glaze, and naturally, as on the nine-episode drama, a little brittle disc stamped with various shapes.
Succession’s Jeremy Strong to star in a 9/11 first responders TV series

Strong and Another Round co-writer Tobias Lindholm have been developing the 9/11 first responders limited series The Best of Us for years. The project, which will be shopped around to streamers and networks, "will explore the human fallout from the Sept. 11 attacks with its rain of debris and toxic dust," per The Hollywood Reporter. "The series feature first responders, students, teachers, New Yorkers and volunteers who worked on 'The Pile' as the limited series explores how they were affected and treated. The series will rely heavily on researched accounts and pay tribute to those impacted by the attacks." In addition to starring, Strong will serve as an executive producer, while Lindholm will write, executive produce and direct.
How Do South Koreans Feel About Squid Game? It’s Complicated

As the Korean Netflix series continues to take the world by storm, it’s been met with mixed reactions on its home turf. From Coffee Prince to Jewel in the Palace to Crash Landing on You and countless other titles, Korean dramas have captivated international audiences for decades. But none have ever achieved the ubiquity of Squid Game, which shot to Netflix’s number one spot in 90 countries within 10 days of its release this September. A few weeks later, it became the streaming platform’s most-watched series, overtaking Bridgerton.
You Can’t Understand Squid Game Without Understanding the Korean Concept Driving It

At this point, it’s hard to walk across an abandoned lot without hearing about Netflix’s Squid Game. It’s easy to see why the show’s such a hit. The megaviolent South Korean drama boasts Battle Royale-style action with striking set design, moving performances, and ample plot twists. The South Korean survival drama’s first month on the platform amassed an estimated 111 million views, beating out Bridgerton for the biggest launch in Netflix history. The show’s runaway global success has been attributed to themes that viewers around the world can identify with: widespread socio-economic disparity and the desperation that comes with it. But to really understand the full power of the show, you also have to understand han, a uniquely Korean concept that can be loosely translated to a form of intense grief and unresolved resentment.
Squid Game's green track suits offer a specific, symbolic window into Korean culture

"Despite the global appeal of Squid Game, the ubiquitous, normcore outfits function as a commentary on the nation’s social classes, politics and history," The New York Times' Aileen Kwun says of the numbered green track suits on the hit Netflix global sensation. As Korean Studies professor Jae Won Chung points out, "there are so many levels" to the track suits in representing Korean society. Track suits have become a mark of social status in contemporary Korean culture, adds Jooyoung Shin, a fashion design professor at Indiana University. “When I saw the green track suits, the first thing that came to mind was this notion of ‘baeksu,’” says Shin, using common slang for someone who is out of work. “Baeksu,” which translates to “white hands,” suggests that idle days make for shamefully clean palms. In Korean dramas, seeing someone head to the corner store during the workday, dressed in training-bok — as track suits are called — has become visual shorthand for “characters who are branded as losers, who haven’t gained financial independence from their parents or family or are somehow neglected by the dominant social group or discriminated against in society because of their failures,” says Shin. “Training-bok has become a symbol of this life of baeksu, having this very idle, even parasitic, life.” Kwun adds: "The coded stigma tied to dress is a dead ringer for the pool of 456 contestants in Squid Game, who are united in their desperation for a Hail Mary escape from their financial debts. Though most of the show’s contestants are middle-aged, it’s not out of the question that player 001 — an elderly man whose true sinister involvement in the games is revealed by season’s end — is in it to win it. South Korea’s elderly poverty rate is among the highest in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development member nations, according to the O.E.C.D.’s most recent data, despite the fact that the country has risen from postwar poverty to become one of the world’s most prosperous economies in a mere half-century." ALSO: Squid Game has been met with mix reactions in South Korea.
Apple TV+ forays into growing Korean content market

Hot on the heels of Netflix's breakout South Korean hit "Squid Game," Apple has rolled out its first Korean-language original series this month, to coincide with the launch of its Apple TV+ streaming service in South Korea. Jayson Albano reports.
