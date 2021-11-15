ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The guest list for Rams - Niners 'MNF' Manning Megacast might end the NFL Manning curse (for now)

 4 days ago
Are active NFL players now avoiding the so-called Manningcast Curse?

A reminder: So many NFL players on a roster this year who has shown up on the Peyton and Eli Manning Monday Night Football Megacast have then lost the next week after their appearance — Travis Kelce, Russell Wilson, Rob Gronkowski, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, and then Josh Allen (to the Jags!).

So who was going to break the curse this week with the Mannings set to host some guests for the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers tilt in Week 10?

Apparently … nobody! Check out the guest list and see who’s missing:

I mean, be careful, Draymond Green! And I guess Al Michaels could have a flub next Sunday night or Phil Mickelson could struggle on the golf course.

But no current NFL players! Curse broken? Or just on hold?

