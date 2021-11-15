ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Highlight: Key moments from closing arguments in Rittenhouse murder trial

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) – Closing arguments that began on Monday capped nearly two weeks of at times tense court proceedings in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse https://www.reuters.com/world/us/jury-decide-fate-shooter-kyle-rittenhouse-after-closing-arguments-2021-11-15, the 18-year-old charged with murdering two men and wounding another during racial justice protests in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha last year....

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Defense Attorneys#Reuters#Car Source#Emt

Comments / 0

Community Policy