When you leave home, leave in style. The Brooklyn Nets broke out their city edition jerseys x court on an ESPN game against the Atlanta Hawks, and they put on a show. Brooklyn played an excellent game on both sides of the ball and had their best win of the young season to close out the six game homestand. They’ll be on the road for the next two weeks so that was a beautiful way to say goodbye to the hometown crowd.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO