AP Top Stories November 15 A

The banning of MSNBC from the Kenosha County Courthouse for the duration of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial couldn’t have come at a worse time for America’s media outlets. Last June, a poll conducted by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism found the United States ranks last in media trust, at 29%, among 92,000 news consumers surveyed in 46 countries. As Doug McKelway reports, while the incident of chasing the jurors' bus has given fodder to NBC’s competitors, it only feeds the public’s distaste for the Fourth Estate, now perceived as unethical as well as frequently wrong.

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO