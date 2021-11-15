This Vintage Streamlined Scooter Was Years Ahead Of Its Time

Few people have ever gotten the opportunity to drive one of GM's Art Deco behemoths. It wasn't that long ago that one of our readers made an unusual sighting on his quiet street in Ludlow, Massachusetts. Out walking one night, a behemoth appeared in front of him, illuminated by the soft orange glow of a streetlight. It was, unbelievably, one of General Motors' ultra-rare 1939 Futurliners, one of just a dozen built and worth at least a million dollars. We got to the bottom of why it was parked on the street a few weeks ago, and in the process made contact with the vehicle's owner, a regional bus company called Peter Pan Bus Lines, to see about checking it out in person. Phone calls were exchanged, a date was set, and before I knew it, I was on my way to kick the tires on a Futurliner. I was expecting to be impressed. I did not anticipate ending up behind the wheel.

