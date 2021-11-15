ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Police looking for pickup believed to be involved in shots fired incident

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police are looking for a white pickup believed to be involved in an incident of shots being fired in north Salina early Sunday morning. A witness reported hearing...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Salina man arrested after alleged knife incident at downtown bar

A Salina man was arrested on a requested charge of aggravated assault after an alleged incident at a downtown bar late Thursday night. Officers were called to Big Nose Kate's, 117 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at approximately 11:45 p.m. Thursday for the report of a disturbance, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. An employee reported that a man entered the bar, and when the employee asked to see the man's ID, the man showed an expired ID.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kansas man threatened officers with an axe

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for an alleged assault on officers in Topeka. Just before 10p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the area of SE 25th and SE Indiana Street in Topeka in reference a subject walking in the middle of the street with a stick and attempting to strike vehicles traveling by him, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police ask for help to locate Kan. burglary suspect who skipped court

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are trying to locate 29-year-old John Galloway of Manhattan on a warrant for failure to appear for his trial surrounding December 2019 and January 2020 aggravated burglaries, a January 2020 attempted aggravated burglary and a separate January 2020 theft, according to the Riley County Police Department.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Sheriff investigating series of cattle thefts in Kansas

MORRIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of cattle thefts in northeast Kansas. The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office has taken two reports this past week about livestock thefts from properties along Kansas 4 Highway, according to a media release. One thefts happened near Latimer and another near Dwight....
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
Salina, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Police: Suspect pulled handgun on Dillons' security guard

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft from Dillons and are asking the public for help with information. Just after 3p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for aggravated robbery and theft in the 1101 block of Westloop Pl. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Two arrested after altercation with officers Wednesday

A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Salinans on multiple requested charges, including drug possession and battery of a law enforcement officer Wednesday. At approximately 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, an officer observed Ethan Cole, 30, of Salina, driving a Honda Civic in the 1200 block of University Place. The officer knew that Cole had a suspended driver's license and made a traffic stop as the vehicle was pulling into a driveway in the 100 block of N. West Place, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police ID Kan. woman who died in vehicle, pedestrian accident

TOPEKA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident and on Thursday identified the victim as 42-year-old Gretchen Cabrera. Just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian accident in the 900 block ofSW Macvicar Avenue, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Officers arrived on scene...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Captain#On E#Iron#Salina Post Police
Salina Post

3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle I-70 crash

DICKINSON COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Thursday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford F250 driven by Eric Scott Arndt, 46, Blue Springs, Missouri., was eastbound on Intestate 70 four miles east of Abilene. The pickup rear-ended a 1996 Chevy GMT-400...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs 2 Kansans who died in fiery crash with combine

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two people who died in a fiery crash with a combine were Wichita residents. The Cowley County Sheriff's office said Thursday that dental records were used to identify 28-year-old Lucas Connor Walker and 33-year-old Sarah Laurella Deere. They died Nov. 7 after the car Walker was driving collided with and then went under a combine and burst into flames.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Sheriff investigates robbery, fatal shooting of Kan. woman

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal October shooting are asking the public for help with information in the case. According to the Geary County Sheriff, On October 3, a man described as 6-foot-1 or taller and dressed in all black approached 22-year-old Enfinnity Hayes and her husband at the Milford State Park Group Shelter. The suspect attempted to rob the couple at gun point.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas man accused of killing roommate released from jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a fatal Tuesday shooting. The man accused of shooting his roommate is no longer in custody, according to online jail records. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call at a home in the 2800 block of West Maple...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

Drivers injured in two-vehicle crash Wednesday night

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night after one of the drivers ran a red light. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Julian Wood, 28, of Salina, was eastbound on W. Republic Avenue in a 2015 KIA Forte when he ran the red light at the intersection with S. Broadway Boulevard and struck a southbound 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by Debbra Burt, 64, of Salina. A witness confirmed that Wood did not stop for the red light.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Man charged with threatening Kan. officers with knife, saw

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 59-year-old man is charged with threatening Topeka police officers with a knife and hand saw at a hotel. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Wednesday that Norman Kelly, of Topeka, was arrested after a confrontation at the Hotel Topeka at City Center. Police say...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 19

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bell, Deric Joseph; 30; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving while habitual...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police warn Salina shoppers of wallet thieves

Police are asking people to be more vigilant while shopping after another wallet was stolen. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 69-year-old Salina woman was shopping at Dillons, 2350 Planet Avenue, at 1 p.m. on Sunday when she received notification on her cellphone that her credit card had been used at Target, 2939 Market Place, in the amount of $1,750. She went to check out at Dillons and discovered that her wallet (valued at $20) was missing, along with all of her identification and credit cards, and $50 in cash.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

5-year-old SW Kan. boy dies after struck by pickup near school

SEWARD COUNTY—A 5-year-old Kansas boy died in an accident Wednesday in Liberal. Just before 8a.m., emergency crews responded to reported of an accident involving a juvenile near Prairie View Elementary in the 600 Block of Warren in Liberal, according to a media release from police. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kan. man admits throwing ex-girlfriend's dog in river

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to a felony for throwing his ex-girlfriend's caged miniature poodle in a river. Leavenworth County prosecutors say 24-year-old Davion Simpson pleaded guilty Wednesday to animal cruelty in the case and faces possible jail time when he's sentenced Dec. 17. Witnesses...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

White Kansas City officer convicted in Black man’s 2019 death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has convicted a white Kansas City police officer of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of a Black man in a case in which prosecutors said police planted evidence. Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs issued the verdict Friday against...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Police: 3rd reported threat against SW Kan. school district in a week

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating another reported threat of violence against schools in Garden City. Just after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the YMCA Dome at 1706 E. Mary Street in Garden City regarding students talking about a possible threat toward Kenneth Henderson Middle School the following day, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy