Police looking for pickup believed to be involved in shots fired incident

Police are asking people to be more vigilant while shopping after another wallet was stolen. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 69-year-old Salina woman was shopping at Dillons, 2350 Planet Avenue, at 1 p.m. on Sunday when she received notification on her cellphone that her credit card had been used at Target, 2939 Market Place, in the amount of $1,750. She went to check out at Dillons and discovered that her wallet (valued at $20) was missing, along with all of her identification and credit cards, and $50 in cash.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO