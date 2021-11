On Monday, Howard University announced that after the longest student protest in the school’s history, the administration had finally reached an agreement with student organizers. The news followed more than a month of student demonstrations against unlivable housing conditions on campus, including a number of students who set up tents in front of the school’s Blackburn student center. Others posted disturbing evidence of their living conditions to social media: footage of mold growing rampant on picture frames and other student possessions in dorm rooms, pictures of black mold that university maintenance allegedly tried to paint over, reports that students were unable to stay in their dorms or even hospitalized and coughing up blood as a result of mold exposure.

