(Undated) — Facing what they feel is consistent racism and discrimination could lead more young people to have mental health issues. That’s according to a new study from UCLA, which says people between the ages of 18 and 28 are 25 percent more likely to suffer from mental health challenges if they consistently deal with what they believe is discrimination. Study author Dr. Adam Schickendanz says the research “paints a striking picture” of how feelings of discrimination is “very strongly related to mental and behavioral health in young adults.” The study also showed that along with mental health challenges, people who dealt with consistent discrimination also had worse health overall.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO