Baltimore County, MD

Olszewski appoints Baltimore County’s first Immigrant Affairs Outreach Coordinator

By Chris Montcalmo
 3 days ago
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday announced that Giuliana Valencia-Banks will serve as Baltimore County’s first Immigrant Affairs Outreach Coordinator and Joel Beller will serve as Acting Director of Government Affairs.

As the Immigrant Affairs Outreach Coordinator – a newly created position – Valencia-Banks will be a part of Baltimore County’s Office of Community and Engagement and will partner with community stakeholders to promote community wellbeing of immigrant communities across Baltimore County and serve as a liaison for those communities. She will also work to ensure the County Executive’s Office operates with a multicultural lens to support the County’s diversifying population. Olszewski created the Immigrant Affairs Outreach Coordinator position in his FY22 budget.

“We’re making Baltimore County’s government more accessible and responsive than ever before—and that includes doing more to support our rapidly diversifying County,” Olszewski said. “We’re excited to have Giuliana join our Community Engagement team, expanding our ability to address the concerns of our residents and to help them access County services.”

Valencia-Banks joins Baltimore County after most recently serving as the Outreach and Operations Manager at the Esperanza Center of Catholic Charities of Baltimore. She holds an Associate’s degree from the Community College of Baltimore County and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Baltimore.

As Acting Director of Government Affairs, Beller will supervise the office that sets the administration’s legislative strategy and coordinates with members of the Baltimore County Council and Maryland General Assembly. Beller currently serves as the Deputy Director of Government Affairs and previously served as Chief of Staff to former County Councilwoman Vicki Almond. Beller holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Baltimore.

Beller succeeds Charles R. Conner III, who served in the role of Director of Government Affairs since December 2018, when Olszewski was sworn into office.

“Chuck has been an invaluable advisor and a vital part of all we’ve been able to accomplish in Baltimore County. I will forever be grateful for his professionalism, integrity, and dedication to delivering results for the people of Baltimore County,” Olszewski added.

NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
2K+
Followers
707
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

