Burrow Is Taking 10% Off Furniture for Black Friday

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Ever since they first entered our homes in 2011, Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott have become icons of the home renovation space, with fans flocking to the brothers for inspiration on how to design and renovate their own homes. Now, it just became easier than ever to bring some of that Property Brothers flair home, thanks to their new line, Scott Living by Drew & Jonathan, found exclusively at Wayfair. This line includes furniture, mattresses, rugs, window treatments, wallpaper, textiles, bedding, and more, making it one of the most extensive launches we’ve seen in a while (not that we’d expect anything less from the brothers).

HOME & GARDEN ・ 22 DAYS AGO