ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Anti-vaccine mandate protest at PS 56

By Jan Somma-Hammel
SILive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Maniscalco and baby speak at the anti-vaccine mandate protest at PS56 during school arrival time in...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

Woman hospitalized with COVID-19 dies after her husband unsuccessfully sued the hospital to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin

The 47-year-old woman, hospitalized with COVID-19, has died on Friday. According to reports, her husband sued the hospital in October in an attempt to require doctors to administer ivermectin, a drug used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms. But, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proven effective in pre-clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Mandate#Anti#Covid 19 Vaccine#Protest Riot#Ps 56#Ps56 Rachel Maniscalco
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Doing This, Starting Jan. 13

The COVID vaccination process in the U.S. has evolved significantly over the past year. Just a few months ago, we did not have booster shots or the vast majority of vaccine mandates that are now in place. These mandates have stretched far and wide, affecting the places unvaccinated people can work, eat, and even visit. But most of these requirements were put in place before vaccines were available to children, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only authorized Pfizer's pediatric vaccine for use in kids 5 to 11 on Oct. 29. Now, new vaccine mandates are factoring in children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Scam Suspect Enjoys the Finer Things in Life, But Lawyer Says He’s Dead

It's the first thing we all do when we hear of something scandalous in our backyard -- check Facebook. It may not be a great sign for our society but it's true, and it's exactly what I did when I heard a CT woman had been swindled by a man whose attorney claims he's dead. When I searched "Johnny Masesa Facebook," the first result for Masesa was a memorial Facebook or "Legacy" page.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

‘My heart breaks’: Squad blasts Rittenhouse verdict for proving justice system ‘protects who it was designed for’

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday said the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on charges stemming from his killing of two men and wounding a third during civil rights protests last year shows the US justice system is protecting the privileged.“What we are witnessing is a system functioning as designed and protecting those it was designed for,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon, shortly after a jury acquitted Mr Rittenhouse on all charges,“My heart still breaks for the communities and families whose grief now compounds, and the countless others who will be denied and deprived in similar scenes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge Schroeder blasted over Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘He ‘virtually demanded’ not guilty’

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse “virtually demanded” the jury find him not guilty and oversaw a blatant miscarriage of justice, the Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor says.Mandela Barnes criticsed Judge Bruce Schroeder’s conduct after 18-year-old Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts at the end of his homicide trial in Kenosha on Friday.“Over the last few weeks, many dreaded the outcome we just witnessed,” Mr Barnes said in statement.“The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally. “We have seen so many Black...
NFL
Inverse

Covid-19: We're already forgetting the best lesson from the 1918 pandemic

There are individual and collective dangers to this forced amnesia. Less than a decade after the 1918 influenza pandemic, Victor Vaughan, a physician who lived through it, published a book called A Doctor’s Memories. About the pandemic he wrote:. “I am not going into the history of the influenza epidemic....
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Parents Want Action After Controversial Quiz Question: ‘Complete Attack On Conservatives’

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Parents in Rocklin were frustrated over a quiz question involving the KKK and Fox News, and they are calling on the district to take action. Frustrated parents came face to face with the Rocklin Unified school board for the first time since a controversial quiz sparked concern. “I know there is politics in history, but I don’t want to know your politics and I don’t think my kids should know your politics,” said Whitney High School parent Kari Hamilton. The history quiz question at Whitney High School asked: A group of complete idiots is a “KKK” b “all of Florida” c “Fox News” d “Texans” “It...
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Baltimore

Asian Americans Are Under Attack. Here’s What’s Being Done To Combat The Problem

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sickening videos capture the surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans nationwide. Most of the attacks happen in public and many of the victims are elderly. One of the most vicious attacks happened in Baltimore. Sisters Hy-Shin Williams and Hye-Kyong Yun, both in their 60’s, were closing up their store Wonder Land Liquors on Pennsylvania Avenue in May when police say Darryl Doles showed up with a concrete brick. Video shows him grabbing Williams by the hair, pushing her face to the ground, kneeling on top of her, then striking her in the head with the block. Her sister...
BALTIMORE, MD
punxsutawneyspirit.com

Protest against mask and vaccine mandates held on Saturday

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A number of residents went to Barclay Square on Saturday to protest any potential mandates to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m out here protesting because people are losing faith in the medical community because politics and money are bringing about these mandates,” Joelle Hoffman-Smith said. “I’m not against the vaccine; I’m against forcing the vaccine on people.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy