NFL

Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Has key interception and sack

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kendricks had eight total tackles, a sack and an interception in...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Dominant against Baltimore

Kendricks posted 17 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Ravens. Kendricks has totaled double-digit tackles in five of his eight appearances in 2021, and he led the Vikings with a season-high 17 tackles Sunday. The 29-year-old has recorded 83 tackles (50 solo), three sacks, an interception and three pass defenses across his first eight appearances of the year.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Vikings’ defense rides next-man-up attitude — and a whole lot of Eric Kendricks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks set the tone on defense early on against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. His sack on the first defensive series of the game sent a direct message to the Chargers that the Vikings may have been shorthanded on defense, but they weren’t lacking motivation.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Led by Eric Kendricks, Vikings defense stifles Justin Herbert and Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Eric Kendricks makes himself at home in the Chargers' arenas, and Sunday's 27-20 win in the spacious SoFi Stadium was no different as the Vikings linebacker spearheaded the shutdown of a potent Chargers offense. The Vikings' shorthanded defense – down five Week 1 starters – grounded Chargers...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
247Sports

Aaron Rodgers answers why Odell Beckham Jr. did not sign with Green Bay Packers

In one of the biggest stories in the NFL as of late, Odell Beckham Jr. ended up signing with the Los Angeles Rams after the Cleveland Browns released him. The Green Bay Packers were in the mix for Beckham and were once considered to be the favorites but ended up not landing the All-Pro wide receiver. On The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers touched on why that was the case.
NFL
49erswebzone

Steve Young says 49ers locker room ‘fraught with terror’

5.6k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It's the time of year when many people like to focus on scary things. Whether it's scary movies, haunted houses, witches and ghosts, or pumpkins being carved, it's the season of screams and heart-racing stories. As we prepare for Halloween weekend, and as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to travel to Chicago to play the Bears, Hall of Famer Steve Young is seeing something else that is striking terror within his mind...the 49ers locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Coach Has Telling Comment About Star RB Dalvin Cook

The 3-4 Minnesota Vikings will try and keep their season alive this Sunday against Baltimore Ravens. Dalvin Cook will prove critical in such a quest. Cook has been a bit inconsistent to start the 2021-22 season. He’s played in just five games this year in which he’s totaled 444 yards on the grounds and two touchdowns.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. makes absurd claim about Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Derrick Henry News

Believe it or not, there’s a growing belief Derrick Henry could return for the Tennessee Titans before the regular season comes to an end. Henry suffered a broken foot during the Titans’ 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. He underwent surgery to repair it. It was previously reported the Titans’ bulldozing running back would miss the rest of the season.
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans fans are watching DeMarcus Lawrence closely

A lot of Tennessee Titans fans got a glimmer of hope about Derrick Henry’s timetable for a return on Wednesday thanks to an update on Dallas Cowboys EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence. That may seem like a mad lib at first, but some context might help. On September 15th DeMarcus Lawrence suffered...
NFL
enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell is no longer a member of the Baltimore Ravens. In a fairly surprising decision, the Ravens released Bell on Tuesday afternoon. He announced the news via social media. “This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least,” Bell said. “I’ve enjoyed every second...
NFL

