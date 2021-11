It might seem weird to think of businesses vying for the attention of college kids — after all, students aren’t exactly flush with cash. But businesses know that getting on your good side as you’re gaining your independence can result in a lot of money for them over time, starting in just a few years when you graduate, get your first full-time salary and figure out how to manage your finances on your own. Plus, college students are tech savvy and love social media, which makes them an asset for businesses.

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO