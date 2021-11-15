Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals are live: Save on Nespresso, Fitbit and more

Shop Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals right now on technology, home and kitchen essentials, holiday gifts and more. Reviewed/Blink/Fitbit/23andMe/Nespresso

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals are finally here. Amazon announced on November 15 that it would be hosting a 48-hour sale with "more deals than ever before" starting on Thanksgiving Day, November 25 —but hasn't shared exactly what will be on sale. In the interim, however, we have good news: Whether you're looking for the perfect Christmas gifts , some top-rated tech or a new kitchen item to make holiday cooking less stressful, the shopping giant already has some of the best Black Friday 2021 deals you can find online right now.

Below, you’ll find Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals on a Nespresso coffee maker , an affordable video doorbell and one of our favorite DNA testing kits , all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re "best of web" prices. Meanwhile, you can check off even more things on your holiday shopping list and save big with markdowns on must-have products during Best Buy and Walmart's early Black Friday sales .

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day membership to gain early access to plenty of Amazon Black Friday deals. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, for $12.99 a month ($6.49 for students and $5.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance ).

The 5 best Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals you can get today

1. 20% down: This top-rated Nespresso coffee maker

Snag this Nespresso brewer for an epic price during the Amazon Black Friday 2021 sale. Reviewed/Nespresso

Skip the Starbucks line this Thanksgiving and make creamy cups of coffee and holiday favorite espresso drinks from home with the Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso machine . Nespresso makes some of our favorite coffee machines , so we’re sure this model will please your caffeine cravings. With just the touch of a button, you can brew single or double espresso shots and up to 18 ounces of joe. Better still, this compact machine is only 5.5 inches wide, so you can keep your counters clear while still enjoying café-quality drinks. Normally retailing for $159.95, you can pick up this best-selling brewer today for just $127.46—a $32.49 markdown.

Get the Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine by Breville for $127.46 (Save $32.49)

2. Under $35: This HD video doorbell

Today's lineup of Amazon Black Friday deals includes a stellar sale on this Blink video doorbell. Blink

Take control of your home’s security measures by saving 30% on a Blink video doorbell . This top-rated device can show you a live view of your doorstep and allows for two-way audio while you’re away through the brand’s mobile app. When we tested the affordable gadget , we found many of its features to be comparable to pricier video doorbells, like Ring ($99.99). We were especially impressed with the doorbell’s local storage features, dual-installation methods and support for Amazon Echo devices. Normally priced at $49.99, you can get the smart doorbell for just $34.99 right now.

Get the Blink Video Doorbell for $34.99 (Save $15)

3. Save $100: One of our favorite DNA testing kits

23andMe is a worthwhile service for uncovering your heritage 23andMe

If you want to find out more about your roots, 23andMe can help you connect. You can get one of the brand's DNA testing kits with health predispositions, carrier status, wellness and trait reports for $99—a $100 price cut from its standard tag of $199. When we tested the DNA kit, we were impressed with the detailed ancestry results, easy-to-navigate online interface and ability to connect with potential relatives in the DNA database. Our tester called 23andMe a “worthwhile service for uncovering your heritage,” and noted that the information provided was both “interesting and valuable.”

Get the 23andMe Health and Ancestry Service Personal Genetic DNA Test for $99 (Save $100)

4. A $50 markdown: This best-selling fitness tracker

Focus on your health this holiday season with a fitness tracker—on sale for a massive markdown during the Amazon Black Friday sale. Fitbit

Looking for a holiday gift for the fitness enthusiast in your life? Consider the Fitbit Luxe fitness and wellness tracker , down from $149.95 to just $99.95. This smart watch includes a stress management feature, sleep tracker and heart rate monitor—perfect for helping to reach those New Year’s health resolutions. During workouts, this fitness tracker estimates calorie burns and can be connected to the app for even more health metrics, including breathing rate, distance and pace. Better still, according to the brand, the versatile wristlet can be used for up to five days on a single charge.

Get the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $99.95 (Save $50)

5. Up to 30% off: Customer-favorite hand soaps

Ward off germs before Black Friday with discounts on customer-favorite hand soaps at Amazon. Mrs. Meyer's

Whether you need to freshen up your hands or ward off germs before the holidays, you can pick up hand soap from Mrs. Meyer’s and Method for up to 30% off right now. One great pick is the Mrs. Meyer’s clean day liquid hand soap , down from $11.97 to just $8.20 for a three pack. This lavender-scented hand wash is made with essential oils, aloe vera and olive oil. According to the brand, the formula is non-drying and made without phthalates or artificial colors. Meanwhile, if you need even more hand soap, consider the Method foaming hand soap , available for just $14.50—a 31% markdown—for a six pack.

Save up to 30% on Hand Soaps from Mrs. Meyer’s and Method

Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals you may have missed

1. Bose Sleepbuds II

The Bose Sleepbuds II offer a new and comfortable method of getting to sleep. Bose

If you use relaxing sounds to help you fall asleep, you’ll be wowed by the technology of the Bose Sleepbuds II . Normally listed for $249, you can get these wireless headphones for $199 right now thanks to a 20% discount. When we tested the Sleepbuds II, we were impressed with how well the buds stayed put in our tester’s ears overnight, and the battery life of around nine hours. While we wished we could access other forms of relaxing audio like sleep stories and guided meditations, users can find 39 white noise sounds through the Bose mobile app.

Get the Bose Sleepbuds II for $199 (Save $50)

2. Amazon Music Unlimited and Disney+

Shoppers can get Amazon Music Unlimited and Disney+ together for up to six months at a discounted rate. Getty/Cristalov/Reviewed

If you want to test out one of the best music streaming apps we’ve ever tried , you can also add another streaming service in your pocket for free! Right now, Amazon is offering up to six months of free access to Disney+ through its Amazon Music Unlimited service. New subscribers to AMU get six months of the House of Mouse’s media library, while current subscribers get three months free. That means you can access AMU’s library of 75 million songs ad-free one minute and rewatch The Nightmare Before Christmas the next! The six-month bundle of Amazon and Disney’s streaming apps together would normally run shoppers $107.88 (or $95.88 for Amazon Prime members), but this offer lets new subscribers cut that price down to $59.94 (or $47.94 for Prime members).

Get 6 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Disney+ for $59.94 (Save $47.94)

3. Amazon devices

Whether you need a new pair of headphones or want a new way to read your favorite books, Amazon has top-rated tech on sale to help you out. Amazon

Amazon makes some of the most popular and highest-rated pieces of tech on the market and today, you can save big on select devices . For instance, you can get the second-generation Echo Buds for 42% off at $69.99. Amazon’s latest earbuds are the best affordable headphones we’ve ever tried , having impressed us with their comfortable feel and the full active noise cancelation that blocked out unwanted surrounding sounds. For streaming fans, there’s the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for 36% off at $34.99. The 4K MAX has the same excellent remote and multi-service compatibility as the older Fire Stick 4K (one of our favorite streaming devices ) but promises faster app starts and smoother navigation through its interface. You can even get the latest Echo Show 5 for $44.99—nearly half off its $84.99 list price. The second-generation model of Amazon’s smart home hub impressed us (especially at its current price) with an improved built-in camera for clearer video calls and compact design.

Save up to 70% on Amazon devices

4. TCL Media Room Essentials

Update your media room by shopping savings on TCL TVs and soundbars today. TCL/Amazon

Amazon is letting you save big on TCL TVs and soundbars today. For instance, you can get a 75-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Roku Smart TV at a 33% discount for $999. When we tested the 5-Series, we were impressed with its wide color range and decent overall contrast (especially for a TV in its price range), not to mention the built-in Roku technology from the makers of our favorite streaming device . Those looking to upgrade the sound of their TVs can get an Alto 8i Dolby Atmos soundbar for $129. Normally listed for $179.99, this 39.4-inch device features built-in subwoofers and Bluetooth technology that lets you enjoy richer sound from movies and music.

Save up to 33% on TCL 3-Series , 4-Series and 75-Inch TVs plus Alto 6 and 8i Soundbars

5. iRobot Roomba i3+ with Replacement Parts

The Roomba i3+ is one of the best robot vacuums from iRobot and you can get it for more than $200 off today. iRobot/Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ is usually priced at $599.99 on its own but today, you can get the vacuum with authentic replacement parts included for $443.99 thanks to a 32% discount. That means you can get this powerful and hands-free appliance (already super affordable on its own) for less than what the i3+ (now $399) normally costs on its own and get three extra edge sweeping brushes, three extra filters and two multi-surface rubber brushes as well. This robot vacuum is our favorite affordable Roomba for its self-emptying feature that keeps dirt collected in the accompanying dirt tower. In our testing , we found the i3+ picked up an average of 11 grams of dirt per run, which is on par with our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba i7+ ($549.99).

Get the iRobot Roomba i3+ with Replacement Parts for $443.99 (Save $210.99)

Other noteworthy Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals we found

When is Amazon Black Friday 2021?

Amazon Black Friday 2021 deals are in full swing. This year, Amazon kicked off its holiday shopping season earlier than ever. The popular online retailer announced its first wave of Black Friday sales on October 4 , with markdowns across all categories. On November 15 , the brand announced it will host a 48-hour sale starting at 12:01 a.m. PST on Thursday, November 25. Amazon also announced a list of its most-loved gifts available right now. We expect to see even deeper discounts on everything from kitchen essentials and electronics to toys and fashion pieces in the coming weeks.

What are the best deals from the Amazon Black Friday 2021 sale?

To date, we've seen massive Amazon Black Friday deals on air fryers, headphones, home goods and more—including tons of products from some of our favorite brands, like Apple, KitchenAid, Instant Pot, Sony, Bose, iRobot and Shark.

Every day Amazon adds even more sales to their lineup of Black Friday 2021 deals . Be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently to scoop the hottest Amazon discounts on must-have items this holiday season.

Are Amazon Black Friday sales available online?

Yes. Amazon Black Friday sales are exclusively available online.

What's the difference between Amazon Black Friday deals and Amazon Cyber Monday deals?

With Amazon Black Friday deals already here, the early holiday sales double as both Black Friday discounts and pre-Cyber Monday deals. While, technically, Amazon Cyber Monday deals roll out as soon as Black Friday ends on November 26 , we expect to see significant overlap in Amazon's roundup of Black Friday and Cyber Monday markdowns. Both waves of holiday deals will be exclusively available online, so be sure to secure your Amazon Prime membership ahead of time to enjoy fast and free shipping.

Does Amazon have special Black Friday deals for Amazon Prime members?

Yes. During the holiday shopping season, Amazon Prime members have early access to select holiday deals and can even earn up to 25% back on select Amazon purchases with an Amazon Prime Card and an eligible Prime membership. Meanwhile, Prime members can get their holiday gifts quicker with access to free and fast shipping, with millions of must-have items available for same-day delivery. If you aren't already an Amazon Prime member, don't worry—there's still plenty of time to sign up .

When does the Amazon Black Friday sale end?

The Amazon Black Friday sale ends on November 26 , with Amazon Cyber Monday deals rolling out the following day, on November 27 . Keep in mind, however, that many of the markdowns included in the Amazon Black Friday sale are one-day deals.

Following the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend of sales, we expect to see discounts on select items throughout the holiday season—however, with shipping delays and stock shortages expected , we recommend shopping early to ensure you get all the holiday gifts on your list this year.

