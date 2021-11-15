ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

10 Thanksgiving outfits that are as comfortable as they are stylish

By Brittany Romano, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3mtJ_0cxLnvGN00
Step into some of the most comfortable and chicest Thanksgiving outfits this year by reading our guide on the best buys. Sleeper / Lele Sadoughi / Allegra K

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you are lucky enough to celebrate in person, Thanksgiving will look a lot different for you this year. Instead of hosting another virtual get-together, many of us may finally be able to reunite with our loved ones in person.

And, in honor of this monumental occasion, what better way to celebrate the holiday than making a grand entrance in a Thanksgiving outfit worth wearing.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

While Hill House home's infamous nap dress is one of the first ideas to come to mind, it's near impossible to keep in stock, meaning we're left searching for looks that strike the same balance between comfort and chicness. We require an outfit that can survive more than one meal along with a slew of desserts and still look good throughout it all.

Stumped over what to wear? Here are 10 easy Thanksgiving outfits that are equal parts festive and fashionable.

1. Toss a blazer over a nap dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPLlP_0cxLnvGN00
Between this plaid printed dress and oversized black blazer, this dreamy duo will make the perfect Thanksgiving outfit. Annie Bing / Hill House Home

Dress up this season in Hill House Home's signature Katherine dress . It's the shorter sister of the brand's infamous nap dress and just as beloved. While it comes in seven stylish selections, our favorite this Thanksgiving is the Iris plaid that highlights pops of navy blue and reds throughout and is available in women's sizes XS to 2XL.

Finish the look by adding this Annie Bing oversized blazer. Between the notched lapel and double-breasted buttons, the jacket adds a tailored touch to the whimsical nap dress.

2. Dress up pajamas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QCxgq_0cxLnvGN00
For a sleek and sophisticated Thanksgiving out, you'll want to try this timeless two-piece set, plus a festive hair accessory. Hill House Home

Made from soft, buttery Tencel fabric, this Hill House Home pajama set can transition from day to night without having to add or subtract anything. Available in white, navy and blue and in women's sizes XS to 2XL, this festive top presents slightly cropped puff sleeves and elasticated smocking and matches the bottoms with jewel stones. Finish the seasonal selection off with a satin ribbon for an elegant touch.

3. Step into a sweater set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ejgv_0cxLnvGN00
Keep comfortable and look ultra-chic with the help of Something Navy's ribbed turtleneck and pant set. Something Navy

This year, slip on this oh-so-comfortable wool and cashmere sweater and pant (each sold separately) from fashion blogger Something Navy. Available in dusty blue, pink, black and the very-popular burgundy, the top offers a straight fit that hugs the body, while the pants add a trendy touch with a flared-out bottom. Each piece comes in women's sizes XXS to XXL. Note: The set sells out constantly so you'll want to act fast.

4. Try a tailored jumpsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHvT5_0cxLnvGN00
Step into this utility jumpsuit and pair it with Lele Sadoughi's chunky headband for a timeless Thanksgiving outfit that oozes comfort. Lele Sadoughi / Warp + Weft

Treat yourself to the ultimate in uniform dressing with the help of this breezy jumpsuit , which comes in sizes small to extra large. Featuring an adjustable waist tie and straight-leg pants, you can adjust the fit throughout the day to make sure you stay comfortable regardless of how much pie you've had. Plus, when paired with a chunky headband like this one from Lele Sadoughi, you'll look very chic.

5. Go casual with jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5rVj_0cxLnvGN00
Upgrade your jeans and sweater with this elevated pairing that recommends stepping into these cozy-chic UGGs to complete the outfit. Saylor NYC / UGGs / AGOLDE

Looking nice doesn't always have to translate to dresses and skirts—it can also be something as simple as jeans and a polished sweater. Take this ensemble, for instance. The sweater marries cable knit and Fair Isle wool, both of which match Ugg's Tasman slippers to perfection. When you add these best-selling straight-leg jeans , you get a style that will be suitable wherever this year's festivities are hosted.

6. Upgrade your leggings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xobFG_0cxLnvGN00
Reach for Sleeper's elevate legging set that is sure to make the best Thanksgiving outfit. Sleeper

Prepare to look so put-together with minimal effort courtesy of Sleeper's two-piece set. Available in women's sizes XS to XL, it comes in blue, white, pink and black and includes a slim-fitting top and lively, cropped bottoms crafted from super soft, 100% recycled polyester material.  Wear the pieces together as a head-to-toe set or play up each on its own by styling separately.

Get the Weekend Chic Set from Sleeper for $240

7. Slip on a dress and boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlpVF_0cxLnvGN00
Dress to the nines with this Thanksgiving outfit that features western-inspired boots, cotton ribbed tights, and a metallic frock dress. Rachel Parcell / Wolford / Schutz

Dress to the nines with this timeless Thanksgiving outfit idea. Between the romantic long-sleeve dress —which has a flirty ruffled silhouette—and on-trend Western-inspired pointed boots , this classic look can work for anyone, anywhere, anytime. If you live in a cooler climate, don't forget a pair of cotton tights for extra warmth.

8.  Invest in a high-low look

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Wv4V_0cxLnvGN00
This Thanksgiving outfit is perfect for anyone looking to invest; the leather pants and comfy sweater work and will continue to work long after the holiday. MsLureStore / AGOLDE

Another stellar Thanksgiving outfit would be these leather pants and a chunky cardigan sweater. The leather pants are made from a smooth recycled leather blend and highlight a high-rise, vintage straight fit, providing a classic look with modern comfort.  Pair with an under $15 color-block sweater, and consider your look complete.

9. Go for a celeb-approved pairing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMa1z_0cxLnvGN00
Step into Kathy Hilton's favorite skirt, and style it with two beautiful barrettes and a solid crewneck sweater. Lark & Ro. / Nackly Store / Allegra K

Take Kathy Hilton's style suggestion and slip into this beautiful copper skirt that's available in women's sizes XS to XL and a variety of fall-friendly colors. Pair it with this long-sleeve crewneck sweater that reviewers say is "one of the best buys," and pin hair back with these gemstone barrettes . You can snag the entire outfit on Amazon for about $50—but it'll look way more expensive.

10. Choose a budget-friendly outfit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpjQq_0cxLnvGN00
Between this ruffled hem dress and pointed-toe bootie, this Thanksgiving outfit sizzles in style and is under $70. LC Lauren Conrad / Kohls

Achieving the perfect Thanksgiving outfit doesn't have to break the bank, and this long sleeve dress is living proof. Available in gray and mauve jewel, it showcases a ruffled hem, brushed Hacci fabric and eye-catching rib detailing at the shoulders. Factor in the pointed suede booties that come in three colors, and consider us sold. The best part? It costs less than $70 for the whole look at Kohl's.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 Thanksgiving outfits that are as comfortable as they are stylish

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I Rarely Shop for Clothes on Amazon, But These 29 Finds Are Changing That

I'll be honest: When I get the itch to shop for something new to wear, I rarely go to Amazon. My first instinct is instead to open up tabs at retailers like H&M, Mango, and Zara, where I'm pretty much guaranteed to uncover a trove of trendy and affordable thrills that will satisfy my shopping urge at that moment. If I do find myself scrolling through Amazon's fashion section, it's usually because I'm looking to get my more boring purchases out of the way like stocking up on my everyday hair accessories or going for a re-up on the specific ankle socks I like (I said boring, didn't I?).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

​​Chip and Joanna Gaines Just Released Matching Christmas Pajamas for the Entire Family at Target

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether they're remodeling homes on our screens or launching collections we can shop at Target, Chip and Joanna Gaines are as notorious for their style as they are for their devotion to their family. The husband and wife duo have again added to their ever-expanding roster of products with a just-released line of Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Christmas pajamas — and prices start at just $12 online at Target.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 49% on Uggs

Cool fall weather has arrived with cold winter weather close behind, and that has us shopping for jackets and coats, but it's also a signal to start your holiday shopping! The good news is, Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. We're talking about Uggs, of course. But you'd better hurry! At these discounts, the boots and slippers won't last long and you could see some major shipping delays around the holidays (read: don't wait until Black Friday to shop for presents!).
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Holiday Season#The Outfit#Flipboard#Fashion Blogger#Sleeper Lele Sadoughi#Reviewed#Hill House Home
CNET

Grab women's coats, handbags and boots during early Black Friday sale at Macys

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you've been waiting for Macy's to open up an early-access deal on all of your favorite fashions at a discounted price, now is your time. Puffer coats, sweaters, boots and handbags are all heavily discounted. Some brands like Guess, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein all offer boots on sale for at least 50% off. Coats from Calvin Klein, BCBG and Michael Kors are also on sale, well ahead of Black Friday. You'll find that coats as expensive as $300 are as affordable as $95 right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

15 Incredibly Cool Ways to Wear a Suit, Yet Still Be Stylish and Comfortable

The traditional office suit has been reimagined for today, taking into account our need for comfort and style. After spending much of last year at home, mostly in easygoing lounge sets, the idea of reverting back to stiff workwear simply feels outdated. Instead, slouchier yet still put-together pieces are on the rise, and designers have gotten creative with the separates that make up the universally appealing work suit.
APPAREL
vivaglammagazine.com

Classy Outfit Ideas For Thanksgiving Day Lunch With Your Family

The finest aspect of Thanksgiving is the delectable food. If you ask us, that’s one of the finest things. So, for a day packed with so much delicious food and entertainment with relatives and friends, you should seriously consider putting together your perfect Thanksgiving Day Outfit. You should make sure that anything you choose not only looks excellent but is also comfy enough to keep you feeling good all day. We can make fun of ourselves for unbuttoning our trousers during or after dinner but certainly would not actually want to do this in front of friends and family. The workaround: These on-trend alternatives are adorable, extra-roomy, and elastic in all the right places.
APPAREL
wmagazine.com

The Warmest, Most Stylish Winter Accessories

No matter how fabulous your winter coat is, it can get a little boring to wear the same outerwear every day for months on end. That’s where the importance of having an array of hats, scarves and gloves comes in. Whether you’re into beanies, buckets or balaclavas, the best head-toppers of the season will keep you chic and comfortable, whether there’s a light breeze or you’re dealing with sub-zero temperatures. Our favorite scarves range from bright, cheerful snoods by JW Anderson to skinny stripes by the Elder Statesman. And we’ve got your phalanges covered with gloves and mittens in all shapes and sizes, from rugged and technical to sleek and classic. Here, our favorite winter accessories to jazz up your basic everyday outerwear.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
outsidemagazine

Gifts for the Stylish Outdoorsman

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. Arc’teryx Kole Down Pullover ($240) Despite its streetwear style, this layer moves like technical mountain apparel. Stretchy wool and polyester side...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Financial Times

16 stylish picks for fussy fashionistas

Alice Made This gold and silver Jac necklace, £430. I love the idea of wearing rings on a chain, or any kind of jewel that adorns a part of the body other than the one it’s designed to. I also love pieces with a mix of metal colours, which makes this necklace pretty perfect. alicemadethis.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TanyaFosterBlog

Bundle Up And Stay Stylish

How do you holiday? What are your favorite traditions? There is nothing like getting cozy by the fire, listening to Christmas music, wrapping gifts and enjoying a hot toddy! Well, maybe delivering those gifts and brining joy to family, neighbors and friends. The key is to stay comfortable and warm, while also looking stylish. Let’s look at different ways that we can layer and still feel fashion-forward this holiday season. These are great interchangeable looks that are great to wear now and throughout the upcoming holiday season!
BEAUTY & FASHION
themanual.com

The Most Stylish Stitch Fix Men’s Outfits You Can Buy Today

We know: You’re a busy guy, with plenty of things to do and not a lot of time in which to knock out your to-do list. That’s where Stitch Fix comes into play, and that’s where the best outfits from Stitch Fix can make your life a lot easier (and more stylish). Think of Stitch Fix like your personalized styling service, one that takes into account your preferences and dressing habits from its Stitch Fix Style Quiz. Each month, or more frequently than that, the site’s stylists select the gear they think you’ll love, and it shows up at your door. From there, you only pay for what you keep. Not bad at all, right?
APPAREL
SPY

The 14 Best Men’s Corduroy Jackets

Corduroy, velvet’s ribbed cousin, has been a pant staple for both professors and dads alike for years. While it’s relatively preppy in its roots as a pant, the style’s come somewhat full circle by entering the closets of the more fashion-forward in the likeness of not only corduroy pants but also shirts, bags and our current favorite, corduroy jackets. While the thick, corded texture makes for a great barrier against the elements, the best men’s corduroy jackets additionally come in thinner creations that are great for warmer weather too. It can elevate a simple blazer to a dapper layered option for...
APPAREL
Daily Nebraskan

COLUMN: Thanksgiving outfits to impress your family and friends

Next week we will all be participating in our own rom-com variations of going home for Thanksgiving. This could either involve you meeting your significant other’s parents for the first time or just a small family gathering with the slightly prudish Grandma Bernett and the good looking, wealthy, same age as you neighbor. In other words, you’ll need to be dressed to impress the older generation while still looking hot.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The 19 Best Bomber Jackets for Men Trying To Keep Cool in Cold Weather

Some of the best bomber jackets of 2021 were just recently released, but bombers have been around for decades. Like many staples of the men’s fashion world, they originated as military apparel. Ace American pilots wore bomber jackets to keep them warm in high altitudes, and while the style has evolved from its high-altitude origins, it actually hasn’t changed that much. In the early days, these flight jackets proved so easy to wear (and so easy on the eyes) that pilots started wearing them during their off-hours, and they quickly crossed over into civilian wear. The MA-1 Bomber Jacket (that’s its...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicole Richie Looks Sharp in Blazer, Skinny Jeans & Booties for Louis Vuitton Dinner Party

Nicole Richie attended a dinner hosted by Louis Vuitton in Los Angeles on Oct. 21. The event celebrated the brand’s third installment of the Artycapucines collection. The House of Harlow founder attended the launch with her husband, Joel Madden, in a structured look with autumnal colors. It was a smart fall-ready departure from Richie’s usual bohemian style; her closet boasts many wide leg pants and loose maxi dresses with varying prints. Richie paired black skinny jeans with a rust blazer over a cream button-down blouse, which was left undone to show hint of her bra. She accessorized with a chestnut leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Serena Williams Pops in the Brightest Crop Top & Mini Skirt With Glittering Heels on ‘Kimmel’

Serena Williams brightened up her fall style with a surprisingly summery look on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week. The tennis pro sat down with the talk show host to discuss the upcoming film “King Richard” in bold attire. For the occasion, Williams modeled a new look from Versace’s fall ’21 collection that teamed a bright red crop top with a coordinating belted mini skirt. On her feet, the athlete added a glittering touch to her look with her choice of sandals. The square-toe silhouette featured dual crystal-coated straps and a tall stiletto heel. Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and...
TENNIS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

301K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy