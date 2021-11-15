Chargers positional grades after loss to Minnesota

Defensive line: C

They weren’t terrible against the run on Sunday. They did give up big plays at times, but Dalvin Cook had an average of 3.9 yards per carry, which is good compared to other games.

Linebackers: C-

Kenneth Murray started the game with some nice plays but then missed a couple of big tackles. Kyzir White had another strong game.

Secondary: F

Giving up two big receptions late in the game when the team needed a stop is a killer for a defense. It happened on Sunday, which is why this is an F. Two significant conversions for the Vikings.

Special Teams: D-

Two Hopkins field goals and one nice 14-yard return by Andre Roberts. They did give up a 45-yard return to Dede Westbrook. They also had three penalties on special teams.

Coaching: D-

It wasn’t a typical coached game by Brandon Staley and his staff. No fourth-down attempts and just a lot of mistakes.

Pittsburgh has an excellent defense and has great coaching. Big Ben is dealing with COVID, and his status is up in the air. Even if he doesn’t play, the Chargers are in for a fight next Sunday.