ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers positional grades after loss to Minnesota

ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 4 days ago

Defensive line: C

They weren’t terrible against the run on Sunday. They did give up big plays at times, but Dalvin Cook had an average of 3.9 yards per carry, which is good compared to other games.

Linebackers: C-

Kenneth Murray started the game with some nice plays but then missed a couple of big tackles. Kyzir White had another strong game.

Secondary: F

Giving up two big receptions late in the game when the team needed a stop is a killer for a defense. It happened on Sunday, which is why this is an F. Two significant conversions for the Vikings.

Special Teams: D-

Two Hopkins field goals and one nice 14-yard return by Andre Roberts. They did give up a 45-yard return to Dede Westbrook. They also had three penalties on special teams.

Coaching: D-

It wasn’t a typical coached game by Brandon Staley and his staff. No fourth-down attempts and just a lot of mistakes.

Pittsburgh has an excellent defense and has great coaching. Big Ben is dealing with COVID, and his status is up in the air. Even if he doesn’t play, the Chargers are in for a fight next Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
ChargerReport

Chargers Sign K Dustin Hopkins

The Chargers announced on Tuesday afternoon that they had signed veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins. They also waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino in a corresponding move. It was a move that seemed was on the horizon. Vizcaino is a young kicker that was making mistakes. He has a league-high five missed extra...
NFL
ChargerReport

A Review of the Chargers Offense After Six Weeks

The Los Angeles Chargers sit at the top of the AFC West at 4-2 tied with the Las Vegas Raiders but have the tiebreaker. It is the bye week for the Chargers in week seven, so players and coaches will take time away from football to relax and get ready for the backstretch.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

SB Nations Reacts: Chargers fans beginning to worry after 2nd-straight loss

Following the Chargers’ 27-24 loss to the Patriots this past Sunday, the confidence level in the team by the fan base is finally seeing a bit of a dip. As for the bookies, the Chargers opened as 3-point favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles this week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. According...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
ChargerReport

Chargers vs. Patriots Prediction and Breakdown

The Chargers (4-2) will face the New England Patriots (3-4) at SoFi Stadium at 1:05 p.m. pacific. The game will be called by Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color commentator), and Evan Washburn (field reporter). Los Angeles is back from their bye week after coming off a bad loss to...
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler Questionable Heading Into Sunday

The Chargers final injury report came out on Friday and running back Austin Ekeler (practiced or not). He is questionable heading into Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a hip injury. "It felt much better the last two days, and real hopeful that he can play," Staley said.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Pittsburgh#American Football#Covid
97.3 ESPN

Grayson’s Grades: Eagles vs. Chargers

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles tied the game with just over six minutes remaining and never got the ball back as the Los Angeles Chargers kicked a field goal with two seconds left to win 27-24. This was a winnable game with the offense once again controlling the line of scrimmage and rushing for 176 yards. They scored two rushing touchdowns and added another through the air.
NFL
ChargerReport

Former TE Hunter Henry Returns to LA to Face Former Team

When the Chargers lineup on defense on Sunday, they will be facing a familiar face in Patriots tight end Hunter Henry. Once a teammate, now he is on the opposite side the Chargers know him, and he knows them. Henry was drafted in the second round in 2016 and was...
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Offense Anything but Electric Against Patriots

The scoreboard read 27-24 New England Patriots (4-4) as the victors and standing tall over the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3). It also means that the Chargers haven't beat Patriots head coach Bill Belichick since 2008, but it is deeper than that. For weeks, the problem that was consistently pointed at...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Chargers Grades Following the Win in Philadelphia

The Chargers (5-3) had a strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6). It felt as close to a “must win” for the Chargers as any game has felt this season. They needed to return to LA with a victory. Here are the grades after their victory against the Eagles. Quarterback:...
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers WR Josh Palmer Starting to Find His Groove in Offense

The Chargers were down 27-17 with 40 seconds left; quarterback Justin Herbert had the ball at the 24-yard line when he dropped back, he threw a nice jump ball pass into the end zone. Rookie receiver Josh Palmer jumped over Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills and safety Adrian Phillips to make the touchdown grab.
NFL
ChargerReport

Chargers Defense Preparing to Face Dual Threat Jalen Hurts

Another tough quarterback matchup that the Chargers defense will face on Sunday. Like it or not, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dangerous and can hurt a defense. Even his dual ability is a threat. Hurts has had a shaky sophomore season. He has had some good games against the Atlanta...
NFL
ChargerReport

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Recalls Coaching WR Keenan Allen

Nick Sirianni was once a member of the San Diego Chargers coaching staff in 2013. After spending four seasons with division rival Kansas City Chiefs, he decided to take a job with the Chargers as an offensive quality control coach. That was the same offseason a receiver from Cal that...
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles rookie report card from the loss to the Chargers

The Eagles went toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday in a tough, but encouraging loss. While not all things were perfect, the Eagles should head into the rest of the season confident about some of their rookies. DeVonta Smith: A. DeVonta Smith showed exactly the type of player he...
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles have 4 reasons to be concerned, 4 reasons to be optimistic after loss to Chargers | DeVonta Smith could be special

PHILADELPHIA — As Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins split the uprights on a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the rowdy crowd at Lincoln Financial Field fell silent, understanding that with two seconds left, the Eagles were about to lose their fourth consecutive home game to start the Nick Sirianni era.
NFL
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
53
Followers
191
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy