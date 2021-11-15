ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Rivera confirms Chase Young tore his ACL and is out for the remainder of the season

By Bryan Manning
 4 days ago
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera opened his Monday media session with the local media by conforming the worst: Defensive end Chase Young did indeed tear his ACL in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers and is lost for the season.

This is a crushing blow to Washington’s defense, which is already without fellow defensive end, Montez Sweat. Sweat fractured his jaw in a Week 8 loss to the Broncos and is out 4-6 weeks.

Young injured his knee in the second quarter Sunday with Washington leading the Bucs, 13-0. The medical cart came on the field for Young, but he waved it off and was helped off the field by Washington’s training staff and, at one point, right guard Brandon Scherff.

Young returned to the sideline on crutches to support his teammates in the second half.

The 22-year-old Young ends his second season in the NFL with nine games played, 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Washington could bring in a veteran to replace Young on the roster. The current group of defensive ends consists of James Smith-Williams, Shaka Toney, Casey Toohill and Bunmi Rotimi — all young players.

