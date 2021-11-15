ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe is 2nd Arizona city to pass hair discrimination ban

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tempe is now the second Arizona city to ban discrimination based on hair texture and hairstyles, including at schools and in the workplace.

The city said Monday that the Tempe City Council last week unanimously approved adding the Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN Act, to its anti-discrimination ordinance.

Hairstyles like braids, twists or bantu knots would be protected.

Tempe’s African American Advisory Committee and Human Relations Commission pushed for the addition. The city also pointed to a study that reported Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from work because of their hair and 80% more likely to feel like they have to change their hair to fit in at work.

The city’s anti-discrimination ordinance has been in effect since 2014. It prohibits discrimination based on race, religion, sexual orientation among other traits.

Tucson became the first Arizona city to incorporate the CROWN Act in February.

The CROWN Act is part of a national campaign promoted by Dove, the National Urban League, Color Of Change and Western Center on Law and Poverty. It also prohibits workplace discrimination based on headdresses worn for cultural or religious reasons.

