NFL

Vikings' newfound aggressiveness focuses on Justin Jefferson, playmakers to lead the way

By Courtney Cronin
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – Ten weeks into the season, the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) finally figured out what it’s going to take to stay in the race for the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs. It didn’t come in the form of some grand epiphany that coach Mike Zimmer had...

www.espn.com

FanSided

Packers Game Sunday: Packers vs. Vikings odds and prediction for NFL Week 11 game

The Green Bay Packers can take a giant step towards winning their third straight NFC North title when they visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Green Bay currently has a four-game cushion over Sunday’s opponents. A win would not only be a head-to-head victory and third divisional win of the year, but it would also increase the gap to five games. It would potentially put the Packers out of sight.
NFL
FanSided

2 terrible contracts the Vikings need to get rid of in 2022

Looking ahead to the offseason, these are the two worst contracts the Minnesota Vikings need to unload. At 3-5 with a bunch of close losses and a schedule that’s not getting any easier, the Minnesota Vikings are headed for an offseason reset. Head coach Mike Zimmer is on the hot seat, and general manager Rick Spielman is not far behind him.
NFL
NBC Sports

Justin Jefferson told OBJ please don’t sign with Packers

As Odell Beckham Jr. continues to contemplate where he’ll sign as a free agent, there’s another former LSU receiver who would prefer any destination but Green Bay. Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson said in his Thursday press conference that he told Beckham to please not sign with the Packers. “I love Aaron...
NFL
State
Minnesota State
CBS Sports

NFL player props, odds, expert picks for Week 9, 2021: Justin Jefferson over 73.5 yards for Vikings

The season is always full of surprises, and entering the Week 9 NFL schedule, there are plenty of them. The league's top rusher and the reigning league MVP are out this week, while the defending AFC champions are scuffling. Three-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers will miss Green Bay's eagerly anticipated matchup with the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19. Kansas City, which lost to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LIV, is trying to move above .500, while the Buccaneers are one of four teams on byes this week. Plenty of games means a multitude of NFL player props to target.
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Eisenberg: Justin Tucker Actually Won the Vikings Game Twice

The Ravens boosted their playoff chances when they won Sunday, leaving them as one of just two teams in the AFC with two losses through Week 9. But there's a fine line between winning and losing when a game gets decided in overtime, with 65 points scored. On multiple occasions Sunday, the Ravens were vulnerable to losing to the Vikings.
NFL
Person
Mike Zimmer
chatsports.com

Elusive on the field, Vikings' Justin Jefferson is covered at home

The 'young old pro' might not set records again this season, but there is important growth happening on his quest to be one of the greats. His brother and others are helping make sure of that. As football took them in different directions, get-togethers between Patrick Peterson and Jordan Jefferson...
NFL
chatsports.com

Big-play TDs: Kene Nwangwu's 98-yard return, Justin Jefferson 's 50-yard catch spark Vikings

BALTIMORE - The Minnesota Vikings opened the second half of their Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with a bang, courtesy of rookie Kene Nwangwu. Playing in just the second game of his NFL career after a hyperextended knee had him on injured reserve for the first six weeks of the season, the running back took the second half kickoff 98 yards down the visitor's sideline for a touchdown to extend Minnesota's lead to 24-10.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Justin Jefferson shows support for Odell Beckham Jr. with pregame gear

Minnesota Viking star wide receiver Justin Jefferson showed up to pregame workouts versus the Baltimore Ravens with a “Free Odell Beckham” sweatshirt. Odell Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns this week. It was a move waiting to happen as it was clear Beckham wasn’t happy in Cleveland. It was an ugly ending between the two parties as Beckhams’ father released a long video to social media that showed every play that Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield missed his son.
NFL
#Packers#Chargers#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Nfc#Espn
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings' Justin Jefferson goes underutilized after stupendous start vs. Ravens

Two weeks ago, the Bengals came into M&T Bank Stadium and targeted Justin Jefferson's former LSU teammate, Ja'Marr Chase, 10 times. He caught eight balls for 201 yards and one touchdown in a 41-17 rout. Sunday, the Vikings came in and started off well, getting Jefferson two touches in the first five snaps, including an 11-yard run and a 50-yard touchdown reception on third-and-7. After that, Jefferson was targeted only four times, three in the final 56 minutes of a 70-minute game the Ravens won 34-31 on the final snap of overtime. In those final 56 minutes, Jefferson had one catch for 12 yards on fourth-and-9. Quarterback Kirk Cousins essentially said he took what Baltimore gave him. "The reason we hit Justin on the post was because the free safety settled his feet and jumped the route underneath," Cousins said. "Justin also caused the corner to jump a route as a result of the way he ran his post. I think after that, they backed up and kept things in front of them." That's not an acceptable answer for a $33 million franchise quarterback. "I think when teams play two deep, they drop underneath a lot," Cousins said. "We get in long-yardage situations, they play that, it makes it difficult to target receivers down the field on the longer passes." Make it happen once in a while. Joe Burrow did two weeks earlier.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Justin Jefferson goes for 80 yards and a score in Week 9 overtime loss

Justin Jefferson hauled in 3-of-5 targets for 69 yards and one touchdown in Minnesota's Sunday afternoon defeat to Baltimore. He added one carry for 11 yards. Jefferson started the game red-hot, as he rushed for an 11-yard gain and caught a 50-yard touchdown pass on the Vikings' opening drive. From then on, he was held to merely 19 yards the rest of the day. This week still served as a solid bounce-back performance for the sophomore, after he laid a goose egg last week with 21 yards. Jefferson will remain a WR1 next week versus the Chargers based on pure talent, though their poor rush defense could set up for the Dalvin Cook show.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Why Diggs’ Exit Is Unlike Anything to Do with Justin Jefferson. For Now.

While it feels like centuries ago, Diggs departed the Minnesota Vikings less than two years ago. Perhaps it’s more accurate to say that he forced his way out. We all remember the 2019 season teetering at 2-2. A record that now seems pretty good, unfortunately. Back then, the offense was going through growing pains as Kevin Stefanski started to learn the ropes of the offensive coordinator role.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Where Did Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen Go?

Ever since Stefon Diggs started to get upset around the 2018 season, target share has been a hot-button issue in Minnesota. After every game, you may find yourself looking up the target numbers for Justin Jefferson, maybe Adam Thielen too. Then, if it’s not over some arbitrarily high number, your mind may wander back to the days of Diggs. You might recall how there is said to be truth to all rumors and brace for the worst.
NFL
NBC Sports

Justin Jefferson racks up 143 yards as Vikings beat Chargers 27-20

The Vikings have had a lot of strange endings to their games in the 2021 season. But there was no drama for Minnesota on Sunday, as the club defeated the Chargers 27-20 on the road at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers made it a seven-point game on Dustin Hopkins‘ 24-yard field...
NFL
Brainerd Dispatch

Vikings’ Klint Kubiak looking to get the ball more to Justin Jefferson

Entering the bye week, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was on pace for a 1,500-yard receiving season. His pace has since stalled. Over the past two games, both Minnesota losses, Jefferson has been targeted just nine times, and just has five receptions for 90 yards. He did have a 50-yard touchdown reception in first quarter last Sunday at Baltimore but wasn’t involved much after that, finishing with three catches for 69 yards in a 34-31 overtime loss.
NFL

