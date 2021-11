For folks who want to protect their privacy, using an Android phone can feel like a compromise. While Apple has been aggressive about building anti-tracking tools into iOS, Google is still working on a way to let Android users opt out of being tracked across apps. And unlike Apple, Google—whose whole business is based on keeping tabs on users to target advertising—won’t require app makers to get opt-in permission if they want to track you in the first place.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO