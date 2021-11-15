Washington BREAKING: Chase Young 'Leg Injury' Season-Ending, Says Coach Ron Rivera

It marks a confirmation of what we already knew, but it is no less devastating.

Chase Young’s second year in the NFL is over.

Coach Ron Rivera on Monday said Young will miss the season, and while it is notable that Rivera would only say it was a "leg injury,'' without specifying whether it was a torn ACL, the point is the same: Young's season was not going well enough before Sunday's 29-19 win over Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And now it's even going even more poorly.

Young was injured in the second quarter of what would be an upset win that pushes the WFT to 3-6. After the game, Rivera said, “There’s some concern. We’ll have him evaluated tomorrow. Potentially an ACL, but we’re not sure yet.''

What is certain is that Young - despite his 1.5 sacks on the season, a crushing disappointment for the defending NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year - will now have to hit the re-start button on what still figures to be a stellar career.

New COVID Mask Rules for Thanksgiving

Washington NFL Transaction Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up to date on WFT and NFL info, rumors, trends and scoop

42 minutes ago

Dueling Plans: Should Washington Chase Playoffs or Draft?

A surprise win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has Washington supporters thinking maybe there's a chance, while others still want draft capital for the future

8 hours ago

LISTEN: Rivera & Cam Reunion - A Washington Edge?

Locked On Washington: Chase Young, Ricky Seals-Jones and Ryan Fitzpatrick Status Updates and Takeaways from Washington Football Team's Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8 hours ago

What is also certain, given what he has established in his short time in Washington: He will work to rehab and he will work to lead.

At halftime, Young - while leaning newly on crutches - spoke to his teammates, trying to inspire them.

“Anytime he talks, we listen,” safety Kam Curl said. “He really inspires us, you know what I’m saying? That’s the dude we look to.”

When Young was injured, trainers signals for a cart to come onto the field. But Young declined the ride, instead asking teammate Brandon Scherff to guide him up and away.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 Draft had moments of dominance last season on his way to 7.5 sacks. Rivera revealed last week that he spoke to Young about how to improve.

That improvement for Chase Young will now have to come in a different form - not on the field, but in rehab.