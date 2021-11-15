ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football waiver wire targets for Week 11 of 2021 NFL season

By Michael Florio
NFL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA.J. Dillon is the next man up after Aaron Jones a mild MCL sprain and is expected to miss 1-2 weeks. Dillon should see a sizeable workload for the next couple of weeks. Dillon played 51 percent of the snaps in Week 10 and carried the ball 21 times for 66...

www.nfl.com

fantasypros.com

Weekend Waiver Wire Stashes: Week 10 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Here are players to consider stashing ahead of this weekend’s slate of games. Get free start/sit and waiver wire advice for your fantasy team >>. Lance is a fixture in this column, and I’m not turning my back on him now that he’s so close to playing again. The 49ers are going to reinsert him soon because they’re simply not good enough to be a playoff team this year, and they need to get their quarterback of the future some exposure to NFL defenses. Lance may well be starting again by the time the Niners visit the Jaguars in Week 11, and that game begins a fairly easy homestretch that also includes matchups against the Vikings, Seahawks, Bengals, Falcons, Titans and Texans. Lance may not be an efficient passer in the early stages of his career, but he’s going to do major damage as a runner. I’m confident he’ll be a top-12 fantasy quarterback from whenever he makes his next start through the end of the season.
NFL
NFL

