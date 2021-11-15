ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Watch the newest commercials from Macy’s, Dollar General, Fitbit and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Advertising Age
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on...

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Dollar General Teams with DoorDash for Delivery

After a successful delivery trial this summer, Dollar General said it's now offering delivery of household essentials, including food, cleaning supplies and more, from more than 9,000 DG stores through a partnership with DoorDash. Customers can order Dollar General items for same-day delivery—often in less than an hour—via the DoorDash...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Macy’s to Close 10 Stores in January Plus More Through 2023 As It Focuses on Digital

Macy’s is doubling down on its e-commerce strategy, and closing physical stores is becoming a major part of that. The department store announced Thursday that it plans to shutter 10 locations in January as it reconsiders how it will close a batch of 60 stores. These closures are the remaining part of its plan to close a total of 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023, as outlined last year in the company’s Polaris strategy for growth. “An omnichannel view has also highlighted the need for us to take a second look at the timing of when we close the approximately 60...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Nvidia, Victoria’s Secret, Rivian, Macy’s: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Futures are rising amid another wave of earnings reports and as jobless claims held steady. Here’s what we’re watching in Thursday’s trading:. Nvidia jumped 8.2% premarket. The graphics-chip company posted another quarter of record sales amid supercharged demand for videogaming and data centers. Shares of Victoria’s Secret climbed 11% premarket...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Nvidia, Kohl's, Macy's and more

Here are the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading:. Nvidia — The chip giant saw its shares soaring more than 8% after the company beat earnings and sales expectations for the third quarter. Nvidia reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.17 and revenue of $7.1 billion. Analysts expected $1.11 earnings per share and revenue of $6.82 billion, according to Refinitiv. Its market cap surpassed $800 billion during Thursday's rally.
STOCKS
CNET

Black Friday 2021 ad scans: Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy's and more reveal their biggest deals

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday isn't just one day -- it's a week, a month, a season. And the big event is already upon us, with retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Amazon and others outlining their full plans and specific deals for Black Friday week. That includes big price cuts on favorites like Apple devices, Sony and Bose headphones, and even online availability for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Thanks to retailers "leaking" their slate of price cuts via newspaper circulars, available online days before, we now know hard dates: Target's deals will start Nov. 21 and Walmart's will start Nov. 22.
SHOPPING
CNBC

Kelly Evans: What's happening to Visa?

Up until now, Visa and Mastercard could kind of fly under the radar while society went after more obvious Big Tech "villains" like Google and Facebook. Part of that is their age; they aren't new players that raise new problems, but rather decades-old businesses in what used to be a rather boring corner of tech known as "payments." And part of that was the lack of alternatives. You want to process card payments, you have to use their rails do to it.
BUSINESS
mobilesyrup.com

Walmart’s Black Friday sale starts today at 9pm ET

Walmart recently released an early sneak peek of its Black Friday sale starting in stores on November 18th at 7am ET/4pm PT and online on November 17th at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Thanks to a new flyer shared by RedFlagDeals, we know about a bunch of deals that would soon be available.
MLB
u.today

SHIB Whale Buys 171 Billion Tokens, BTC Bulls Are Betting on $100,000-$200,000, Shiba Inu Integrated by CoinGate: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To help you stay updated on recent crypto events, U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has recently witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. One day ago, the anonymous market player purchased $6 million worth of Shiba Inu coins. Eleven hours after the completion of the first order, he or she decided to buy another $2.3 million worth of tokens when Shib fell to $0.000048. Overall, the whale now owns 171 billion tokens.
MARKETS
Footwear News

We Shopped at TJ Maxx to See The Impact of Inflation and Shipping Delays — Here’s What We Saw

The global supply chain breakdown is impacting all facets of retail, even the off-price sector. Like other discount retailers, TJX Companies Inc., parent to Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and Home Goods, generally acquires inventory by scooping up excess product from premium brands such as Gucci, Adidas, and Steve Madden. But this year, shipment delays and port congestion has led to product shortages, which means less inventory in the chain of supply. Luckily for TJX, these headwinds are not yet cause for alarm. In its Q3 earnings report. TJX reported net sales of $12.5 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of 24%. Inventory levels were also...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

This large air fryer is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

This year’s best Black Friday deals will let you expand your kitchen’s capabilities with discounts on a variety of appliances, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday before you begin making purchases. If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should check out the early Black Friday air fryer deals that retailers are already offering. Among them is Walmart’s $31 discount for the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, which brings its price down to just $69 from its original price of $100.
LIFESTYLE
Retail Wire

Will Macy’s curated marketplace distinguish it from online rivals?

Macy’s plans to launch a curated online marketplace that will recruit “carefully selected” third parties to sell their products on macys.com and bloomingdales.com. The platform will launch in the second half of 2022. Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s Inc., speaking yesterday on the company’s third quarter...
RETAIL
stockxpo.com

Stocks Waver After Earnings From Macy’s and Kohl’s

U.S. stocks flitted between gains and losses Thursday as Macy’s and Kohl’s posted strong earnings and unemployment data showed the labor market is continuing to recover. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.3% reversing Wednesday’s 0.3% losses. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged 0.2% higher, as technology stocks added to early gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Pfizer Again, Macy's, GlobalFoundries: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- The S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite edged higher on Thursday and appeared on track to set new records with a half hour of trading left. Big tech notched gains, lifted by chip makers such as NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), which roared to new highs after strong earnings and a positive outlook.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: Black Friday Has Already Begun — These Are the Best Early Sales at Amazon, Target and More (Updated)

The holiday shopping season is already well underway. Though Black Friday doesn’t officially start until the day after Thanksgiving, online and brick-and-mortar retailers have already begun offering deals on Apple products, smart home devices, toys, small electronics, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items. Amazon and Target have been offering some of the best early Black Friday deals since the beginning of October, and other retailers (including Nordstrom) are kicking off their holiday savings events this week. When does Black Friday start? Black Friday begins Nov. 26 and Cyber Monday starts on Nov. 29, but many sales will continue through the...
SHOPPING
Advertising Age

Dunkin’ picks Anomaly as its creative agency

Dunkin' has hired Anomaly as its creative agency of record, following a pitch that started in August. This moves the account from BBDO, which defended the account and had won the business in 2018. The review was led by Joanne Davis Consulting, which referred comments to Dunkin'. BBDO declined to...
BUSINESS

