Five minutes after calling his sister-in-law on the phone, a pilot crashed an airplane outside her Wisconsin home and died, investigators said in a recently released report. Aaron Mika, 29, took off from Ashland on Oct. 23 in a small, two-seat, single-propeller plane, with his 21-year-old sister, Aleah Miller, riding along with him, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary investigation report.

