ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Watch: Auditor General DeFoor finds Pa. Lottery needs to strengthen monitoring of frequent winners

By Spencer Lee
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pa. unemployment rate drops to 6 percent in October

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) released the preliminary employment report for October 2021. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate decreased by two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 6.0 percent in October. In comparison, the U.S. rate also fell two-tenths of a percentage point from September down to 4.6 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Over $1 million for agricultural projects in Blair, Huntingdon counties

(WTAJ) — Three agricultural projects in Blair, Fulton and Huntingdon counties will receive a combined $1 million in funding, according to an announcement from Governor Tom Wolf. “Continuing to provide assistance to farming projects that fuel Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry and economy as a whole remains a major priority for my administration,” said Gov. Wolf. “This […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Pa. Driver license, ID centers closed for holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– All driver’s license and photo centers in Pennsylvania will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Customers can still use PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov, for a variety of driver’s needs. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Nominations open to honor Pa. women who served their country

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are approximately 65,000 women Veterans in Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania Commission for Women opened nominations to give them a chance to be honored. The Commission for Women‘s sixth annual Female Veterans Day Ceremony is seeking nominations ahead of Women’s History Month in March 2022 to give a select group of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
WTAJ

New bill for broadband in Pa. gets unanimous bipartisan support

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A house bill that would reflect bipartisan agreement to improve broadband across underserved areas of Pennsylvania got unanimous agreement through the House of Representatives. The legislation, House Bill 2071, sponsored by Rep. Martin Causer (R-McKean/Cameron/Potter), adopts an amendment that reflects a bipartisan agreement on legislation to improve broadband deployment across unserved […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Top 2 Pennsylvania school pension system execs out of jobs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top two executives at Pennsylvania’s largest public pension system will leave their jobs, amid two federal investigations and criticism over lackluster investment returns. The resolutions were approved at Thursday’s meeting of the $62 billion Public School Employees’ Retirement System’s board. Executive director Glen Grell and chief investment officer Jim Grossman […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. customers will see utility refunds in 2022. Here’s what to know

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple utility companies across Pennsylvania will refund a total of nearly $62 million dollars that were associated with the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA). The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved the plans, submitted by several utilities, to distribute the accumulated tax savings which have not yet […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

6,024 new COVID cases reported in PA, 73.3% of residents vaccinated Nov. 17

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 73.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 6,024 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,660,087 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Auditor General#Performance Audit#Attorney General#Wjet Wfxp#The General Assembly
WTAJ

Pa. medical marijuana patients may soon be able to grow plants at home

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Pa. state senators are sponsoring a medical marijuana bill that would allow patients to grow plants at home. Republican Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) and Democratic Sen. Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) are sponsoring the Medical Marijuana Home Cultivation Bill. The bill would allow medical marijuana patients in Pennsylvania to grow a limited number of cannabis plants […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf Admin: Pa. residents encouraged to equip naloxone as overdoses rise

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Members of the Wolf Administration gathered Wednesday to urge Pennsylvanians to keep naloxone, also known as NARCAN, on hand in order to help reduce overdose deaths in the state. Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith along with Department of Health (DOH) Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

State officials, lawmakers and judges get big 2022 pay raise

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Inflation is driving up consumer prices and it will drive a big salary increase for Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2022. For many of the positions, it is the biggest increase in three decades. Salaries across the board will rise 5.6%, a figure tied by state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WTAJ

House passes SB 382 to stop P3 bridge tolling, state leaders react

REGIONAL (WTAJ) – Tuesday, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill to void plans to toll nine bridges across the commonwealth. Senate Bill 382 would require PennDOT to publicly advertise toll proposals, take public comment, and seek approval from both the governor and the legislature. SB 382 was introduced by senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

State attorneys general probing Instagram’s effects on kids

A group of state attorneys general are investigating the photo-sharing platform Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying its parent company Facebook — now called Meta Platforms — ignored internal research about the physical and mental health dangers it posed to young people. The investigation is led by a bipartisan coalition of […]
INTERNET
WTAJ

PUC: Sunoco Pipeline L.P. to enhance public safety in Mariner East Pipeline construction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– After a vote by The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commissions (PUC) on Nov. 18, Sunoco Pipeline L.P. must take action in protecting public safety in connection with the construction and operation of the Mariner East Pipelines. In a case involving complaints against Sunoco Pipeline L.P. from almost a dozen of individuals and organizations […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Boy Scout troop honored for visiting 120 Pennsylvania state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia-based Boy Scout troop was honored for going the extra mile by visiting 120 of the 121 state parks in Pennsylvania despite some hardships. Boy Scout Troop 120 officially completed its goal of visiting 120 state parks. They traveled over 8,000 miles during the course of five years, the Pennsylvania […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Blair County counselor charged with fraud after billing fake appointments

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville licensed counselor is charged with Medicaid fraud, theft and tampering with public records after an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office into suspicious billing. Michelle Strawmier, 53, of Altoona, was arraigned on felony fraud counts along with felony charges of theft by deception and tampering with public […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

End Of Watch: Community honors fallen corrections officer

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community members across Central Pennsylvania are honoring the memory of Blair County Prison Correctional Officer Rhonda Russell who died Wednesday after an incident at Altoona’s Central Court building. 47-year-old Russell was fatally shot by an Altoona police officer who was attempting to save her from an inmate that planned to escape […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Senator Casey fights against subminimum wages, introduces bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and Steve Dains (R-MT) introduced bipartisan legislation that would support workers with disabilities and raise wages for people being paid subminimum wage. If passed, The Transformation to Competitive Integrated Employment Act (TCIEA) would end a current practice of employees with disabilities being paid less than minimum […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

WTAJ

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy