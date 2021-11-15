ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

General Motors Crossovers and Pickup Trucks Are Losing Crucial Features

By Tim Harding
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Due to the chip shortage, General Motors crossovers and pickup trucks are losing crucial features. Consequently, it might be time to hold off on purchasing a GM vehicle for a while. The chip shortage has been an issue for just about every automaker worldwide. It’s delayed manufacturing of new vehicles everywhere,...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

Bad News! 2022 Chevy Trucks Lose Major Feature Amid Global Chip Shortage

Due to the global chip shortage, the 2022 Chevy trucks as well as numerous GM vehicles will not have the heated seat feature. Aside from this, other exciting features will also be affected, including the HD radio. Chip Shortage: 2022 Chevy Trucks Affected Features. According to The Verge, Chevrolet has...
CARS
Jalopnik

How Ford Nearly Lost Rivian To General Motors

At this point, we’re more than well aware of the fact that both Ford and Amazon have invested in electric startup Rivian, which has promised to build electric delivery vehicles, electric trucks and electric SUVs. But there was a point in time where General Motors very well could have taken Ford’s place.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

First Chevy Silverado HD Officially Rolls Off The Line At Oshawa Assembly

The first 2022 Chevy Silverado HD rolled off the production line at the GM Oshawa Assembly plant this week – making it the first vehicle to be produced at the Ontario plant since it was shut down in late 2019. GM Authority published an exclusive report earlier this week that...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Quickest Pickup Trucks MotorTrend Has Ever Tested

Just because it's a pickup truck doesn't mean it needs to be slow. Unladen, many trucks are actually pretty light, giving them a strong power-weight ratio. And while load-hauling low-end torque (and appropriate gearing) is usually the priority for a truck, every now and then, manufacturers endow their most utilitarian offerings with surprising levels of accelerative thrust.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmc Sierra#Crossovers#Gm Authority#Chevy#The Gmc Sierra#The High Country#Gmc#Acadia Suv#Modelbase
Gear Patrol

The Rise of the Small Pickup Truck

A version of this story first appeared in Gear Patrol Magazine. Subscribe today. The term "small truck” used to be an oxymoron. If you walked into a Ford or Chevy dealership circa 2013 asking for one, a salesperson would have pointed you to a single-cab F-150 or Silverado. Even those few midsize trucks still on sale were much bigger than their predecessors; the Toyota Tacoma of the early 2010s, for example, was two whole feet longer than the model on sale in the 1990s.
BUYING CARS
Interesting Engineering

General Motors Is Building a Military Vehicle Based on the Hummer EV

General Motors will produce a military prototype vehicle based on the new Hummer EV in 2022, a report from CNBC reveals. The Hummer-based "electric Light Reconnaissance Vehicle" or eLRV, will use modified components of the Hummer EV, including its frame, batteries, and the automaker's recently revealed "Ultium" motors, which will give the electric vehicle 1,000 horsepower.
POLITICS
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Ford F-150 Is the Most Considered Pickup Truck

We’re honoring the 2021 Ford F-150 for a weird award today. The 2021 Ford F-150 is the most considered pickup truck. That means while people are thinking about buying trucks, they consider the F-150 the most. So, it can celebrate being thought about. The 2021 Ford F-150 is the most...
CARS
investing.com

General Motors vs. Toyota: Which Auto Manufacturing Stock is a Better Buy?

The automotive industry is expected to witness a solid recovery with increasing demand for carbon-neutral vehicles and a gradual lessening of the global semiconductor shortage. So, we think shares of established auto manufacturers Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and General Motors (GM) should benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Headquartered in Toyota, Japan, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive; Financial Services; and All Other segments. In comparison, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) in Detroit, Mich., designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America; GM International; Cruise; and GM Financial segments.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

General Motors To Idle Lansing Grand River Plant In January

General Motors will shut down its Lansing Grand River Assembly plant in Michigan for the majority of January as it prepares to move production of the GMC Acadia crossover there. The Detroit Free Press obtained a memo sent out by Lansing Grand River Assembly management this week, which indicates the...
SPRING HILL, TN
fox29.com

General Motors removing heated seat option due to chip shortage

The semiconductor shortage is having a chilling effect at GM. The automaker has confirmed that it is removing the heated seat option from several 2022 models to help conserve its supply of semiconductor chips for more critical components and increase the number of complete vehicles it is able to produce.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Class of 2021: Which 2022 Pickup Trucks Are Redesigned or Brand New?

There are only a few wholly redesigned 2022 pickup trucks for the new model year. As we move on from 2021, there will be a few new faces in the pickup truck segment. These include complete redesigns as well as brand new models introduced. Either way, the truck segment is looking fresh-faced for 2022. Let’s see what’s new for the upcoming model year.
CARS
wardsauto.com

Biden Headlines Dedication of General Motors’ Factory Zero

President Joe Biden helps General Motors officially dedicate Factory Zero in Detroit, which expects to start shipping the battery-electric GMC Hummer pickup to dealers before the end of the year. Biden, recalling how he got to drive vehicles from Manheim Auctions to the Delaware dealership managed by his father, says:...
POLITICS
The Detroit Free Press

GM tells dealers it will offer heated seats on more 2022 vehicles after all

General Motors pulled a multimillion-dollar rabbit out of its hat Friday, telling its dealers it’s figured out a way to resume offering two popular features on its vehicles. The move could keep some of Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick and GMC’s most loyal and affluent buyers from defecting to other automakers. Starting in the first half of 2022, the automaker’s dealers will be able to activate heated and ventilated front seats on vehicles built without the features due to a...
CARS
Outsider.com

Would You Drive This Ford Mustang-Pickup Truck Mashup?

Ford has released some pretty awesome vehicular mashups lately, one being their Bronco-turned-tank. However, now, the iconic American car brand has debuted yet another interesting mashup. Interestingly, it comes courtesy of the Ford Mustang and a Ford pickup. According to Fox News, the Ford mashup originated in a custom truck...
CARS
CNBC

Ford's new custom electric pickup truck is a blast from the past

The Ford F-100 Eluminator concept truck features the retro-styling of a 1978 F-100 pickup with electric motors and batteries from the Mustang Mach-E GT. Ford and its partners built the vehicle to showcase its new e-crate motor that's on sale through its aftermarket and performance division. Ford Motor unveiled Tuesday...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Pickup Trucks to Avoid to Save Money on Gas

There are plenty of pickup trucks to avoid because of poor gas mileage, but these specific ones are the absolute worst. One of the most popular segments in America, the pickup truck has never been known for its fuel efficiency. Over the years, automakers have made more and more pickup trucks with improved fuel economy. Still, even in 2021, there are some trucks you’ll need to avoid if you want to save money on gas.
TRAFFIC
Carscoops

Cadillac Buys Out Over A Third U.S. Dealers As It Prepares For EV Transition

Cadillac is getting ready to take on Tesla and other competitors as it transitions to the electric age by reducing its number of dealerships by almost a third. The restructuring has seen GM employ a buyout strategy with mostly low-volume stores opting in. The move will see the American brand have about 560 dealerships from the 875 it had at the start of 2021 and over 920 just three years ago.
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Can the Strength in Ford Spill Over to General Motors?

We have recently highlighted the technical strength in Ford (F) , but today I want to check out General Motors (GM) . In the daily bar chart of GM, below, we can see that prices have been in a sideways trading range market or consolidation pattern all year. GM has found buying interest around $50 or so and selling resistance on approach towards $65 or so. GM has traded around the 50-day moving average line and tested the rising 200-day line in August and September. Now prices are trading above both of these indicators.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy