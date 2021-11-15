Weekend fireball precedes 2021 Leonid meteor shower | Plus: Blood moon lunar eclipse this week

The Moon is about to fall into the Earth’s shadow for the longest duration since the 15th Century, offering stargazers a unique opportunity to observe a lunar eclipse.The celestial spectacle coincides with the Full Moon, traditionally known as the Beaver Moon by Native American tribes, and will be visible across large parts of the globe, including North America and partially in the UK.The near-total eclipse will peak for 3 hours and 28 minutes on the night of the 18-19 November, beginning at 9.02am GMT.The full passing of the Full Moon – which itself peaks at 8.57am GMT – through Earth’s shadow will last more than six hours.The whole event will be visible across the US but the arrival of the Sun on Friday morning will prevent people in the UK from seeing the latter half of it.You can follow all the latest Moon action right here. Read More Lunar eclipse of Beaver ‘blood’ Moon will be longest in 580 yearsWhat makes a ‘blood moon’ red and is it dangerous to look at it?

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO