Memoir explores how racism and violence impacted 'Three Girls from Bronzeville'

By Fresh Air
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

Journalist Dawn Turner revisits her own past, and tells the story of her sister, who died at 24 from chronic alcoholism, and...

www.ctpublic.org

CBS News

Nonprofit explores young Black girls' experiences with police violence

A stunning new investigation reveals a striking number of young Black girls experience police violence. Nonprofit organization The Marshall Project dug into six major police departments across the nation, finding nearly 4,000 children experienced police violence from 2015 through 2020 and almost 800 of those children were Black girls. Weihua Li, a data reporter at The Marshall Project, joins CBSN AM to break down their reporting.
Person
Terry Gross
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
HuffingtonPost

Ciara's Toddler Steals The Show At White House To Promote Vaccines For Kids

Ciara took to the White House briefing room podium to promote COVID-19 vaccines for children — but her 1-year-old son Win hilariously had other plans. The “Level Up” singer visited the White House Wednesday with her three children for vaccine discussions and held an impromptu session with reporters, CBS News chief White House correspondent tweeted.
Fox News

NYC drug kingpin-turned-federal witness killed in Harlem drive-by shooting

A notorious former New York City drug kingpin-turned-federal witness was shot and killed Sunday after returning to his home turf in Harlem, according to several reports. Alberto "Alpo" Martinez, who once ran a cocaine-dealing empire that stretched from New York City to Washington, D.C., for several decades, was shot around 3:30 a.m. while sitting in the driver’s seat of a red Dodge Ram on West 147th Street near Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem.
Daily Beast

Black Girl Dies by Suicide in Utah School District Rife With Racism

A 10-year-old Black girl who was a student in a Utah school district that had been the subject of a federal racism investigation hanged herself over the weekend, leaving her family distraught over what they say were unanswered calls to address bullying. The girl’s mom, Brittany Tichenor, said she had...
Outsider.com

Brass Against Singer Breaks Silence on Public Backlash

Sophia Urista, the singer who urinated on a fan’s face while on stage at a concert last week, admits she went “too far” and apologized. Police say they don’t plan on charging the Brass Against singer for the stunt, but public backlash to the incident was swift. Urista said she...
wfxrtv.com

2 men set to be cleared in the 1965 killing of Malcolm X

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the three men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared Thursday after insisting on their innocence since the 1965 killing of one of the United States’ most formidable fighters for civil rights, their lawyers and Manhattan’s top prosecutor said Wednesday.
newschain

Ebony Rainford-Brent shares sickening racist hate letter she received

Former England cricketer Ebony Rainford-Brent has shared a picture of a racist hate letter she has received, where she was told to “leave our country”. Rainford-Brent, who became the first black woman to play for England in 2001, posted the sickening correspondence on Twitter. She captioned her tweet: “Interesting… Born...
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rips Lawyer in Ahmaud Arbery Case for Freaking Out About Black Pastors

The Georgia judge presiding over the trial for the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery denied a mistral request on Monday—before slamming a defense attorney for his comments about Black pastors in the courtroom. “Your words have an impact on a lot of what is going on,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told Kevin Robert Gough, an attorney representing suspect William Bryan, who filmed the fatal chase of the 25-year-old Black man last year.
alaskareporter.com

Anchorage schools remove ‘Gender Queer’ graphic memoir from school shelves

Anchorage School District has removed a book titled “Gender Queer” from school library shelves after complaints from parents. According to a parent, Superintendent Deena Bishop wrote “This particular book was ordered in a batch purchase of a library association ‘award winners’ package.”. According to the Amazon review, author “Maia Kobabe,...
