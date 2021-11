With just two weeks left in the regular season, the Florida Gators are one of the hottest topics of the college football world. Unfortunately, it’s for all the wrong reasons. It appeared as if the Gators hit rock bottom two weeks ago in a road loss to South Carolina only for Florida to sink even lower allowing 52 points to FCS Samford in what was ultimately a double-digit win on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO