It’s only early November, but for Nordstrom, the Black Friday deals have already begun. While some brands are holding out for the actual day itself, the department store kicked things off early by marking a large selection of products up to 40 percent off in anticipation of the shopping holiday. Though as with many of Nordstrom’s sales, it is slightly overwhelming. So if you need to narrow things down, you may want to start with its edited home decor section first, which features just a few pages filled with cult-favorite brands and many of their best products.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 11 DAYS AGO