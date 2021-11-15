The Day After: Colts 23, Jaguars 17

JACKSONVILLE – Look-Ahead Wednesday. Some fans have short memory. Trevor already looks better than the last three quarterbacks. Give him a break and hope nobody breaks him. This is now officially The Hot Button Jaguars Issue, and it could remain so for a while. That means we're probably going to overanalyze, overthink, overstress and overeverything about it for the foreseeable future – and understandably so, considering rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence's short- and long-term importance to this franchise. There's no way to sum up all points of this issue in one question and answer, but know this: Lawrence has struggled in some areas in recent weeks. He must improve his accuracy. He's also a rookie and going through some learning on that front. There are some plays where his mistakes have been obvious, and he has missed some throws. That's undoubtedly part of the issue for an offense scoring 11 points a game in its last three games. The absence of running back James Robinson also has hurt the offense, because defenses don't have to fear the running game as much. That doesn't help Lawrence, either. But the major issue for Lawrence and the offense remains the receiver position. There have been too many drops by all Jaguars skill players, and the lack of separation – and lack of playmakers – at receiver have caused the offense to have to operate in shrunken field. It's the equivalent of always playing in the red zone, which is a difficult task for even veteran NFL quarterbacks because of the compressed nature of the area. Bottom line: We're not going to come to a definitive answer on What's Wrong With Trevor Lawrence in this space in the coming days. He's a rookie with limited tools around him. He must play better and he will improve. There's no reason at this point to believe he won't. Stay tuned.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO