NC COVID-19 Nov. 15 Update: Over 1K currently hospitalized, at least 68% of adult population fully vaccinated

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are down with 1,361 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.

Current hospitalizations are down compared to the previous week with 1,039 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 18,437 lives in North Carolina.

The NCDHHS does not report COVID-19 metrics during the weekend. On Saturday, state health officials reported 1,730 cases along with 1,684 cases on Sunday.

Overall, the state has reported 1,506,576 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate is at 7.2%.

Local Counties Metrics:

Gates 1,115 – 18 deaths
Bertie 2,512 – 52 deaths
Camden 1,190 – 8 deaths
Chowan 2,339 – 43 deaths
Currituck 2,922 – 27 deaths
Dare 3,997 – 14 deaths
Hertford 2,878 – 72 deaths
Pasquotank 5,423 – 105 deaths
Perquimans 1,616 – 15 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 72%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 68%

