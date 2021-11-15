ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Guardian view on the EU and Belarus: vacating the moral high ground | Editorial

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgUUV_0cxLi7Y100
Polish servicemen guard the border in front of asylum seekers, refugees and migrants gathered at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing Photograph: Oksana Manchuk/BELTA/EPA

In the woods that line Poland’s border with Belarus, the body of a young Syrian man was found at the weekend. This was the ninth recorded death in the area since Alexander Lukashenko began to cynically exploit the desperation of migrants in his ongoing confrontation with the European Union.

There will surely be more. Close by, trapped in a narrow strip of no man’s land between opposing lines of Polish and Belarusian soldiers, thousands more men, women and children are enduring plunging sub-zero temperatures with no shelter. Mostly from Syria and northern Iraq, they are famished, frightened and inadequately dressed. Driven to the barbed wire border fences by Mr Lukashenko’s troops, they risk a beating if they try to turn back. Those who find a way to make a run for it into Poland are ruthlessly pursued by border guards and soldiers in what is in effect a militarised zone. When caught they are returned to the Belarusian side of the freezing forest. Humanitarian workers are unable to administer aid, having been excluded from emergency zones set up on the Polish side of the border. Journalists are forbidden from reporting there.

There is no doubt where the primary responsibility for this appallingly grim state of affairs lies. Mr Lukashenko is carrying out a threat first made in May to create a migrant crisis on European borders. The Belarusian state has waived tourist visa requirements, facilitated overnight stays in Minsk hotels and ferried migrants to the Polish border. This appears to be an ill-conceived attempt to pressure the EU to relax sanctions imposed following the fraudulent elections of 2020 that kept Mr Lukashenko in power. It isn’t working. On Monday, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, announced preliminary moves towards a fifth round of sanctions, aimed at those organising the despicable exercise. Airlines and travel agencies involved in transporting migrants to Minsk will also be targeted.

This is, of course, a reasonable response to Mr Lukashenko’s provocation. Europe must, as Mr Borrell put it, “stand up to the instrumentalisation of migrants for political purposes”. But this is exactly what is happening on the EU side of the divide, as well as in Minsk. Poland’s rightwing nationalist government – which has notoriously obstructed all attempts to establish a humane EU-wide asylum system – used the current crisis to pass a law allowing the pushback of migrants without consideration of asylum applications. Such refoulement is in contravention of the Geneva convention on human rights, but there has not been a murmur of dissent from Brussels. Warsaw has also committed to building a Trump-style border wall. The president of the European council, Charles Michel, visiting the Polish capital last week, declared that EU funding could legally be made available for such barriers. After an autumn of bitter argument over Poland’s illiberal disregard for EU laws and norms, Brussels and Warsaw are suddenly joined at the hip on the need to keep a few thousand frozen migrants out of the EU at any cost. Britain, keen to signal its own Fortress Europe credentials, has sent a small team of soldiers to show solidarity with the sentiment.

Since the migrant crisis of 2015, Europe has collectively hardened its heart against vulnerable outsiders. The stand-off in the forest has become a litmus test of just how callous it is prepared to be. Urgent humanitarian aid and assistance is required if greater loss of life is to be avoided. Mr Lukashenko will not provide it. The EU must.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Josep Borrell
AFP

Putin accuses West of 'escalating situation' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the West is "escalating" the Ukraine conflict by holding drills in the Black Sea and flying bombers near its borders. He claimed that Western bombers are flying "20 km from our border."
POLITICS
Reuters

France, Germany say Russia's publication of notes breaks diplomatic rules

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - France and Germany accused Russia on Thursday of breaking diplomatic protocol after Moscow published their confidential correspondence over Ukraine, the latest sign of deteriorating ties between Moscow and the West. On Wednesday, the Russian foreign ministry released a number of diplomatic letters it exchanged with...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian secret exports to USA and other NATO countries rise sharply

These deliveries include weapons, ammo and supplies of enriched uranium. Exports of classified goods from Russia to NATO and other countries increased dramatically in 2021, according to a report by Russian business daily RBK, citing customs data. Among these countries are the U.S., Czech Republic, Germany, UK, Estonia, the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE.
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Germany won’t admit refugees from Belarus-Polish border -interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart. “If we took in refugees, if we bowed to the pressure and said ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’, then this would...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Eu#Polish#Syrian#The European Union#Belarusian
BBC

Belarus migrant crisis: British army engineers to help at Polish border

About 150 British army Royal Engineers will be sent to help reinforce Poland's border with Belarus, the defence secretary has said. The border is seen as an entry point to the EU, and there have been tensions in recent weeks with Belarus being accused of pushing migrants towards it. Ben...
POLITICS
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Iraq
wibqam.com

Unnamed migrant buried near Belarus border by Polish Tatars

BOHONIKI, Poland (Reuters) – In a grave decorated with branches and surrounded by stones, an unnamed migrant was laid to rest in a Muslim cemetery in north east Poland on Thursday, a recent victim of a migrant crisis on the country’s border with Belarus but not the last. The funeral...
SOCIETY
AFP

Hundreds try to cross Polish border despite signs crisis easing

Poland on Friday reported that hundreds of migrants had again tried to breach its border with Belarus, as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said it was "absolutely possible" his forces had helped people cross into the EU but denied inviting them. The West has accused Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants from abroad and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union. Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants. "We're Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany... Maybe someone helped them," Lukashenko told the BBC.
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
IMMIGRATION
Birmingham Star

Hungary staying in the EU will cause more problems than leaving

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban's announcement that he aims to reform the European Union from within will be greeted with alarm by some Western European nations tired of the problems he is constantly causing them. Orban has made it clear that his country does not want to leave the European Union...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy