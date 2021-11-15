Local mini-golf tournament raises money to benefit veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A non-profit whose mission is to fly our veterans to Washington D.C. to see their respective memorials received support from martial artists Saturday. Proceeds from a tournament at Kim’s Taekwondo Center in Green Bay will go toward Old Glory Honor Flight. “Well it’s been really fun, because the kids are informed of who our veterans are, what they did, teaching them about thanking our veterans for our freedom. That’s what today is all about,” said Diane MacDonald, executive director of Old Glory Honor.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO