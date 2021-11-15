Local mini-golf tournament raises money to benefit veterans

The annual Hal Baldwin Scholarship Golf Tournament raises funds to encourage High School age students to consider a career in Public Service. The annual Hal Baldwin Scholarship Golf Tournament raises funds to encourage High School age students to consider a career in Public Service. Named in honor of Mayor Hal Baldwin, a retired Air Force Senior Master Sergeant, Assistant City Manager, civic volunteer, city councilman and mayor, the scholarship is open to high school students, public-private-home schooled, who reside in the City of Schertz.
