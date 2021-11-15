ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Local mini-golf tournament raises money to benefit veterans

WRDW-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people are dead after a series of crashes this weekend....

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Kim’s Taekwondo tournament raises money for Old Glory Honor Flight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A non-profit whose mission is to fly our veterans to Washington D.C. to see their respective memorials received support from martial artists Saturday. Proceeds from a tournament at Kim’s Taekwondo Center in Green Bay will go toward Old Glory Honor Flight. “Well it’s been really fun, because the kids are informed of who our veterans are, what they did, teaching them about thanking our veterans for our freedom. That’s what today is all about,” said Diane MacDonald, executive director of Old Glory Honor.
GREEN BAY, WI
Murfreesboro Post

Event raises money for MTSU’s veterans center

The MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center hosted a Veteran Impact Celebration to raise funds for the center. Country music artist Rodney Atkins performed in the Middle Tennessee State University Student Union Ballroom last Tuesday. “Our annual Veteran Impact Celebration is an opportunity for our veterans,...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KWTX

Salado: Local golf tournament helps museum preserve community history

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Salado community hosted their 2nd annual pioneer classic hickory golf tournament Sunday afternoon. Most people don’t think of bagpipes and other Scottish traditions when it comes to golf, but for Dave Swarthout, Executive Director for the Salado Museum and College Park, it’s monumental. The museum...
SALADO, TX
Wbaltv.com

Veteran walks 4 states to raise money, awareness for Stop Soldier Suicide

A Maryland military veteran hopes by taking on a strenuous challenge, he can help prevent suicides among veterans. Suicide among active-duty military and veterans is at an all-time high. Every day, 22 veterans commit suicide in the United States. With his 31-pound rucksack, Chris Palmer, a Gulf War vet and...
ADVOCACY
KSNB Local4

Honey Sunday raises money for local nonprofit

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Arc of Central Nebraska held their annual Honey Sunday fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday mornings at Grand Island area businesses. The fundraiser was an opportunity for the nonprofit to fund all the work they do in the community for people with disabilities and their families.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Mini Golf#Infrastructure#Csra
WNDU

Local event raising awareness, money for those in need

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands of Americans deal with homelessness every year. That is why one local group is raising awareness for those in need. Friday kicked off the 4th annual Sleep Out For the Homeless event. “...is sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, the Nu Upsilon Sigma Graduate...
SOUTH BEND, IN
KLST/KSAN

Texas teen raises money for veteran’s home

CPL Sue Downes joined the Army in 2004. Two years later while in Afghanistan, her life changed. “I just feel safe and secure, and I have a home that’s going to be safe for me,” CPL Downes said. She and her unit hit two landmines while coming under fire by a rocket propelled grenade and […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Sedalia Democrat

Organic Remedies raising money for veteran wreaths

Organic Remedies has joined together with Wreaths Across America to raise money for wreaths that will be placed on veterans’ graves. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into...
ADVOCACY
schertz.com

Hal Baldwin Golf Tournament

The annual Hal Baldwin Scholarship Golf Tournament raises funds to encourage High School age students to consider a career in Public Service. The annual Hal Baldwin Scholarship Golf Tournament raises funds to encourage High School age students to consider a career in Public Service. Named in honor of Mayor Hal Baldwin, a retired Air Force Senior Master Sergeant, Assistant City Manager, civic volunteer, city councilman and mayor, the scholarship is open to high school students, public-private-home schooled, who reside in the City of Schertz.
SCHERTZ, TX
KX News

Veteran’s Day breakfast benefits local American Legion chapter

All day our community has been celebrating veterans everywhere and especially here in the Peace Garden State. American Legion Post 26 and the Minot Air Force Base Boy Scouts held their annual Veteran’s Day Pancake Breakfast. The breakfast was open for all to enjoy and guests were asked for free-will donations. The Commander of Post […]
MILITARY
WDTV

9-year-old girl walks to raise money for WV veterans in need

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Just inside the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on Thursday, 9-year-old Morgan Lambernedis was applauded for walking, but there was a purpose behind every step. “Morgan has made a huge impact in our organization today,” Barbara Forsha, the medical center’s executive director said. She walked...
KIDS
Chico Enterprise-Record

Hoorah Run raises money for Student Veteran Organization

CHICO — Runners hit the pavement hard during the fourth annual Hoorah Run at Chico State Thursday. The event, which raised money for the Chico State Student Veterans Organization, began at 8 a.m. near Kendall Hall. Runners ran 3.1 miles through town and campus and returned to Kendall Hall, where they were treated to beef jerky donated by Chico Meat Lab at the university farm, bananas, water and granola bars. Runners paid $20 to register which was donated to the SVO.
CHICO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Veterans skydive to raise money and awareness on Veterans Day

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An estimated 6,000 veterans take their own lives every year. But for this Veterans Day, local organizations are hoping to raise money for peer-to-peer counseling, and the services vets need to integrate back into society. PTSD is a battle fought long after their service is complete for...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy